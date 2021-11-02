After Yachts and Space Races, Jeff Bezos Pledges $2 Billion for Climate Change

Jeff Bezos won’t let Elon Musk get in front of him with anything, not even charity. During the COP26 summit, the former Amazon CEO pledged he’ll be giving $2 bn away to restore nature.
Just a few days ago, news broke out that Elon Musk is more than willing to sell out his Tesla stock to end world hunger. After being called out for his wealth, the Tesla founder replied: “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
However, he requested a lot of transparency, you know, for the “public.”
Given their more than obvious competition to becoming the World’s Richest Man, Jeff Bezos wants to prove that he’s the most charitable one, although we all know that he isn’t.
As he attended the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Bezos makes big promises. Of course, he also didn’t miss an opportunity to remind us that he went to space: "I was told that seeing the Earth from space changes the lens from which you view the world but I was not prepared for just how much that would be true." The billionaire was in a space race with his company, Blue Origin, and lost by a few days to business magnate Richard Branson, who took up his Virgin Galactic.
Bezos added: "Looking back at Earth from up there, the atmosphere seems so thin, the world so finite and so fragile. Now, in this critical year and what we all know is the decisive decade, we must all stand together to protect our world."
At the conference, Bezos said, via BBC News: "In too many parts of the world, nature is already flipping from a carbon sink to a carbon source." Just like he does, constantly rolling on the world’s biggest superyachts with other climate change fighter, Bill Gates. Renting the LANA superyacht made the Microsoft founder drop $2 million/ week, and I'm not even going to get into the carbon footprint it uses.
After that, he displayed his generosity, announcing that he’ll be adding another $2 billion to the $1 billion promised in September, in an effort to show that he will donate more than Elon Musk.
In total, the founder of the world’s biggest retail company pledged to give out $10 billion to help restore nature.
