Her Majesty Ferrari 812 Competizione, the Last Fully Internal Combustion V12 Ferrari

The Ferrari 812 Competizione is the most powerful internal combustion car out of the Italian manufacturer’s stable. It has its roots in legends such as the 250 GT short wheelbase and the 1960s GTO. During its debut, Ferrari described it as 'her majesty,' hinting at the revere they have for the big V12. Adam Towler from EVO got the exclusive chance to drive it at Ferrari’s Fiorano circuit.
It's the end of an era for Ferrari, and the 812 Competizione is the final stamp of the last non-hybrid V12 Ferrari. No one likes to say goodbye, no one really looks forward to a sad ending, but we must. While the Competizione won’t be the last version of the F12, it will be the last non-hybrid.
The Ferrari 812 Competizione comes with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 making a whooping 830 hp. There’s a lot more to the 812 Competizione than the engine. For starters, there’s a new third-gen virtual wheelbase. This time, not only do the rear wheels steer, but they can also do it independently. This opens all sorts of dynamic opportunities.
This Ferrari 812 Competizione is 38 kilograms lighter than the 812 Superfast. It looks a lot different due to the changes in the body such as the aero work. Ferrari has also switched to a 275 mm-wide tire at the front since the new rear axle has independent rear-wheel-steering, offering more support and stability.
The Ferrari 812 Competizione V12 engine is truly a force to reckoned with. Based on Towler’s test drive, revving it out to the redline is a real event, and an experience to savor. Also, the Competizione turns into corners well without sliding, and when it does slide, it gives a clear indication to the driver that it is about to lose grip.
Frankly speaking, the 812 Competizione V12 doesn’t feel like the end of the road for fully internally combustion Ferrari V12s, it’s more like a splendid halt.
