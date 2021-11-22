New Ferrari Daytona SP3 Revealed Amid Nostalgic Emotions at Finali Mondiali Event

There was a roller-coaster of emotions at the Finali Mondiali event, where some of the most iconic machines in Ferrari’s history took to the track for a parade lap at the Mugello Circuit. The Italian car supercar manufacturer has also expanded its Icona lineup with a third - the Ferrari Daytona SP3. Tim Burton from the Shmee150 YouTube channel captured the first impressions of what will probably go down as the last of Ferrari’s naturally aspirated V12 mid-engine hypercars.
All Ferraris are unique. But, among them are the best-of-the-best, and the SP3 is one of them. The Ferrari Daytona SP3 hypercar gets its inspiration from the sports-prototype racers of the 1960s. In case you want to get one, here’s a little bit of information. The Italian manufacturer’s limited-run “Icona” series is at the top of the hierarchy. Unfortunately, these releases, including the Daytona SP3 cars, are only for sale to the company’s most loyal clientele. Ferrari will produce 599 Daytona SP3s and each will cost about €2 million.
Two Daytona SP3s were on display at the event, a white one next to the Monza SP1 and SP2 and a dark red version for a track parade lap. The Daytona is undoubtedly outstanding in appearance, showcasing just how comfortable the Italian manufacturer is with its heritage. The SP3 is the first car from the Icona stable with the name “Daytona” and is more convincing than its predecessors, the Monza SP1 and SP2.
The Daytona comes with a 6.5-liter mid-rear mounted naturally aspirated V12 engine producing a whopping 828 HP, a few more than the Competizione that shares the same motor. The SP3 will do the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.85 seconds, making it the quickest conventional-powered Ferrari.
The Daytona SP3 is quite the looker with a mix of crisp lines and curves evoking emotions of Ferrari race cars of the 1960s; the 365GTB/4 coupe and the GTS/4 Spider. It comes with a Targa roof panel for an open driving experience, a curved windscreen, painted rear shields, upper mobile panels, and bumperettes.
Later the track was lit by some racing action from F1 cars, two F60s, and a 2017 SF70-H. Next were the GT Competition cars, and finally, the new Ferrari Daytona SP3. The SP3 took a parade lap accompanied by the 330 P3/4, the 330 P4, and the 412, symbolic of the 1967 Daytona podium finish.
