Ferrari Introduces the Daytona SP3, an 828-HP Tribute to the ‘60s

Over the past 10 years, I've had a very diverse set of automotive experiences, ranging from drag racing to Hillclimb events to drifting and GT Racing. And it just so happened that for a few years, I found myself embedded in a group of Ferrari enthusiasts and collectors. There is an undeniable sense of passion for the brand and fast cars in general among these people. And in a way, you could say that supercar collectors are similar to Hot Wheels collectors.
They're always looking to get access to the most exclusive, most special vehicles. Once they get started, it's hard to stop buying more cars. Every single vehicle has its backstory and has led to developing certain special memories. Although it can be financially challenging at times, you know that holding on to those vehicles is going to be a rewarding experience in time.
That being said, few car manufacturers develop such a strong connection with their customers. Granted, it's much easier to do so when you're selling about 10,000 vehicles per year, but still. You can't think of Ferrari without thinking about racing. Although their F1 program is probably their most prominent motorsports venture, Ferrari has got a long history of closed-wheel racing as well.
Ford managed a spectacular result by having three cars on the podium. But Ferrari made a strong comeback the following year, which started with the 24 Hours of Daytona. Lorenzo Bandini and Chris Amon won the race in a Ferrari 330 P3/4, after completing a total of 666 laps! That makes for a total of 2,537 miles (4,083 km), at an average pace of 105 mph (170 kph)!
Mike Parkes and Ludovico Scarfiotti took second place in their Ferrari 330 P4, after a total of 663 laps. Pedro Rodriguez and Jean Guichet were the drivers of the Ferrari 412 P, a customer version of the 330 P4. They completed the all-Ferrari podium, making for a memorable moment in the company's racing history. And with that in mind, the Italian manufacturer has just unveiled the newest vehicle of their Icona heritage series: the Daytona SP3!
Ferrari announced the Icona series back in 2018. At the time, they wanted to offer collectors the chance of owning a piece of modern technology inspired by legendary vehicles such as the Ferrari 750 Monza, 250 Testarossa, and 166 MM. The Ferrari Monza was thus created and it was offered in a single-seater SP1 version and a two-seater SP2 version. The chassis was loosely based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast and it featured a slightly upgraded version of its V12 engine.
The name of this new Ferrari evokes the company's legendary 1-2-3 finish at Daytona. While the P3/P4 used a 4.0-liter V12 engine that was capable of around 450 horsepower at 8,000 rpm, the Daytona SP3 is 50+ years ahead in terms of technology. It's powered by a 6.5-liter V12 that was originally intended for the 812 Competizione. But for this application, it is now mounted in a mid-rear position.
Of course, Ferrari being Ferrari, they weren't going to just mount an existing engine on a new car without making it even better than before. At this level of development, you need to remove as much excess weight as possible. And they started by using titanium con rods, which are 40% lighter than steel. The crankshaft has been tweaked as well and it's now 3% lighter than before. The intake system has been redesigned as well and there are upgrades in regards to both injection and ignition.
There is more F1 technology embued in this car than any normal person would expect. The powertrain, the aerodynamics, and the components used are motorsports reminiscent and you'd need a special degree to understand each and every detail of this car. With that in mind and given that the seats are integrated into the chassis, this car should be capable of providing unparalleled levels of excitement. The only problem is that the SP3 might already be sold out.
As with previous Ferrari special cars, existing customers and collectors always have priority in purchasing these. Reportedly, only 599 SP3s will ever be built and the price tag is set at a whopping €2m ($2.2m) before taxes. The good news is that SP3 clients will benefit from Ferrari's 7-years maintenance program, which should offer some peace of mind for the given period.
