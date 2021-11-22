See and Hear the New Ferrari Daytona SP3 at the Track, Alongside the Iconic 330 P4

4 2023 Lamborghini Aventador Successor Comes Out To Play in Newest Spy Photos

Ferrari introduced a brand-new model at the Finali Mondiali 2021. It's called the Daytona SP3, it's part of the Icona series, and it's a glorious V12 tribute to the 1960s. 6 photos



Unfortunately, Ferrari didn't send the SP3 out on the track to set a lap record, so you'll only see it run the course at relatively low speed. But even so, it's a good opportunity to hear the soundtrack of its beefed-up V12 engine.



As a reminder, the



Back to our parade laps, the good news is that the SP3 was joined by a couple of 330 P4 race cars. One of Ferrari's most iconic racing machines, the 330 P4 won both the 1000 Km Monza and the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1967. At the American event, two P4s and a 412P crossed the finish line together for a photo finish to counter Ford's 1-2-3 victory at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.



The new Daytona SP3 joins the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 in Ferrari's Icona lineup. Also powered by 6.5-liter V12 engines, the SP1 and SP2 are front-engined speedsters in single- and two-seat layouts, respectively. Unlike its older siblings, the SP3 sports a mid-engined configuration.



Ferrari plans to build only 599 SP3s, each to be sold at a whopping €2 million ($2.2 million) before taxes.



You can see and hear the Daytona SP3 at the Mugello track in the video below, from the 6:27-minute mark. The video also includes footage of Ferrari F1 cars, the race-spec



