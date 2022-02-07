Scott Disick Modifies yet Another Ferrari, Gets His Red F8 Gray-Wrapped

When you have an extensive fleet of modern vehicles, you can drive a different one every day so you wouldn’t get bored. That’s not the case with TV personality Scott Disick, who loves modding his cars so much that he won’t stop. Now, his Ferrari F8 Tributo just got a new wrap.
Just less than a week ago, Scott Disick took it to his Instagram Stories to flaunt his beautiful Ferrari 812 Superfast, which received an upgrade: a new wing, possibly for better aerodynamics.
The supercar came with a chalk gray wrap which he had previously praised on social media, because it “literally looks like paint.”
And he seemingly loved it so much that he decided to take his Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider to get the same treatment. This supercar has previously received new “shoes” a while back, and it sported a red exterior paint.
But not anymore, because Scott Disick took it to his Instagram Stories and shared the paint change. The new one is similar gray to that of his 812. He wrote: “F8 looking like my 812.”
For this, he worked with Inozetek USA, which, according to its official Instagram account, offers “premium wrapping film” for vehicles.
Scott also shared a snap of the aftermarket custom wheels he got from Al13Wheels, and he has another project coming up, too.
The TV personality who grew to fame thanks to his appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, has built for himself a car collection that is not small by any means. Besides the F8 Tributo and the 812 Superfast, he also has a 458 Spider, and owns an Audi R8, a Bentley Flying Spur and Mulsanne, a Bugatti Veyron, a McLaren 720S which also received a matte black wrap, a Lamborghini Murcielago and a Urus.
But, with all his cars, he seems to get bored easily and constantly finds a new way to change their looks.
The supercar came with a chalk gray wrap which he had previously praised on social media, because it “literally looks like paint.”
And he seemingly loved it so much that he decided to take his Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider to get the same treatment. This supercar has previously received new “shoes” a while back, and it sported a red exterior paint.
But not anymore, because Scott Disick took it to his Instagram Stories and shared the paint change. The new one is similar gray to that of his 812. He wrote: “F8 looking like my 812.”
For this, he worked with Inozetek USA, which, according to its official Instagram account, offers “premium wrapping film” for vehicles.
Scott also shared a snap of the aftermarket custom wheels he got from Al13Wheels, and he has another project coming up, too.
The TV personality who grew to fame thanks to his appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, has built for himself a car collection that is not small by any means. Besides the F8 Tributo and the 812 Superfast, he also has a 458 Spider, and owns an Audi R8, a Bentley Flying Spur and Mulsanne, a Bugatti Veyron, a McLaren 720S which also received a matte black wrap, a Lamborghini Murcielago and a Urus.
But, with all his cars, he seems to get bored easily and constantly finds a new way to change their looks.