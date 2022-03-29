Gucci Mane's Wife Shows Off Her Rolls-Royce Cullinan, It's Orange All Over

Keyshia Ka’oir just showed appreciation to her husband, rapper Gucci Mane, with a series of pictures, one of which gives us a good look at the couple’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And it's orange all over.
In a new series of pictures on social media, Keyshia gave us a look at another Cullinan from the couple’s collection, one that’s bright orange all over, in and out.
In her appreciation post for her husband, captioned: “He treats me like Royalty,” she included a picture of herself standing on the side of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan with its doors wide open, her right hand resting on the driver’s door.
Rolls-Royce is a top brand for every celebrity. The British carmaker placed its powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood of the Cullinan. The power unit puts out 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850) to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Thanks to these figures, the Cullinan can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Keyshia previously gave us a glimpse of the orange SUV when she celebrated Dior, her 16-year-old daughter. The couple threw her a Sweet Sixteen party to remember and posed with their orange Cullinan in the background.
Keyshia Ka’oir has been documenting her love for flashy, colorful vehicles all over her social media account. Most recently, she gave us a tour of some of the cars in her collection (that didn’t include her husband's cars), that she described as being a rainbow. The tour included a custom neon green/yellow Lamborghini Aventador SV, a light violet pink Lamborghini Urus, an orange “brand-new” Rolls-Royce Ghost, and a red Cullinan.
Not shortly after, Gucci Mane posed with some of the yellow cars he has.
In her appreciation post for her husband, captioned: “He treats me like Royalty,” she included a picture of herself standing on the side of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan with its doors wide open, her right hand resting on the driver’s door.
Rolls-Royce is a top brand for every celebrity. The British carmaker placed its powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood of the Cullinan. The power unit puts out 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850) to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Thanks to these figures, the Cullinan can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Keyshia previously gave us a glimpse of the orange SUV when she celebrated Dior, her 16-year-old daughter. The couple threw her a Sweet Sixteen party to remember and posed with their orange Cullinan in the background.
Keyshia Ka’oir has been documenting her love for flashy, colorful vehicles all over her social media account. Most recently, she gave us a tour of some of the cars in her collection (that didn’t include her husband's cars), that she described as being a rainbow. The tour included a custom neon green/yellow Lamborghini Aventador SV, a light violet pink Lamborghini Urus, an orange “brand-new” Rolls-Royce Ghost, and a red Cullinan.
Not shortly after, Gucci Mane posed with some of the yellow cars he has.