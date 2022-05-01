Chris Brown's Bentley Bentayga Looks Sleek With a New, Two-Tone Army Green Wrap

Chris Brown is a loyal customer of auto shop RDB LA. He customized many of his vehicles there and his widebody kit Bentley Bentayga is covered in two-tone army green wrap.
Hinted in several videos on RDB LA’s YouTube channel, Chris Brown’s wide Bentley Bentayga is finally ready to turn some heads on the streets.
Chris Brown has taken several of his supercars to the Los Angeles-based auto shop and he’s always pleased with the result. But he seems to get bored easily of his cars and returns often for a new, head-turning wrap.
According to RDB LA founder Vik Tchalikian, Brown has had this Bentayga for quite a while. Which means it has seen some different colors. In a 2018 video from the auto shop’s YouTube channel, Chris’ luxury SUV was matte black with gloss black trims, and Vik explains that before, it was matte grey with black stripe.
In 2021, the artist asked to turn his expensive ride into a widebody, flaring out the sides, adding some touch-ups to the front, and extending the wheels. Since it was already in the shop, he also decided to change its color, turning it brush white with a “vape camo wrap” on the hood, as the folks at RDB LA call it.
Back to the present day, the artist requested yet another color change. His idea for the new change included a two-tone green, so they came up with a gloss army green on the upper part, while the body kit and the bumpers are matte army green.
Since it was already there, they also added one-piece wheels with Bentley caps, in black, which complement the green color perfectly.
The interior didn’t get any touch-ups, and we don't get a look at it in this video. But Thalikian added that it’s all red, and the new exterior color gives it a “Christmas vibe.” After showing it off in Griffith Park, LA, the SUV had to go back to the shop for some revisions and will eventually return to Chris Brown’s garage, next to his other highly customized cars.
