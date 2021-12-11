Chris Brown Poses with LV Airplane Bag and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 in the Background

Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot Knows When Your Continent Is on the Move

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREEZY (@chrisbrownofficial) View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREEZY (@chrisbrownofficial) In a new Instagram post, R&B singer Chris Brown is all about wealth. The picture shows him holding a Louis Vuitton bag designed by the late Virgil Abloh . The aviation-inspired bag is meant for men, and it’s part of the brand’s Fall/ Winter 2021 collection. And it’s casually priced $39,000. But that doesn’t mean that much for the singer, because as of 2021, he has a net worth of $50 million.In the background of his “Zero Gravity”-captioned image, you can also see one of Brown’s vehicles, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. The exterior of the GLS 600 usually comes with two-tone paint, but the singer’s is all black.The luxurycomes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine under its hood, combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the engine puts out over 550 horsepower and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. Besides the comfort and style, it also provides the owner with a fast-driving experience, because it can brag with an acceleration time from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds, and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). Such performance also comes with a price tag, the German company selling them with a starting price of $160,000.We all know Chris Brown is a fan of adventures and fast driving, and his garage is filled with supercars. Some of them include crazy wraps, like his multicolor-wrap Lamborghini Huracan which you can see attached below, or a black and faded red Lamborghini Aventador and custom Widebody Bentley Bentayga. His collection also includes a Mustang Shelby GT500, a Rezvani Tank, and much more, which he likes to show off on social media.