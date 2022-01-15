Chris Brown’s Custom Rezvani Tank Looks Out of This World, Had a Faulty Bumper

It surprises no one to see Chris Brown behind the wheel of Lamborghinis or other supercars, but, while they’re all noteworthy, we’re going to talk about something more peculiar: his custom Rezvani Tank, which looks out of this world. But it was just in service for a faulty bumper.
Rezvani introduced the first generation of Tank in 2017, an extreme utility vehicle that looks both imposing and futuristic. The new lineup also has a Military Edition, which is bulletproof, and has a starting price of over $260,000. This is what Chris Brown owns, but his probably goes for much more, since it’s a custom model.
The R&B singer took his Tank to star-studded auto shop RDB LA, and the reason was that its bumper fell off. Vik from the auto shop gave us a look at the massive vehicle, while adding how the bumper is a bit “disappointing” for a vehicle of that built and money. He added that, while generally the bumpers are made of metal, this one is made from a much lighter material. RDB LA bolted the brackets to make sure that it will stay in place from now on, and took the Tank out for a ride, which Vik found that it drives really well.
With a futuristic exterior, the Rezvani Tank is based on the Jeep chassis, with a lot of custom work done to it. It’s also powerful, as the website reveals it comes with a standard 6.4-liter V8 engine which delivers 493 horsepower (500 ps), or an optional 6.2-liter Demon V8 engine, which allegedly puts out 986 horsepower (1,000 ps).
The Tank has a lot of lights, including strobe lights, police sirens and horns, and a sticker that writes "Aliens of extraordinary ability," a hint to its out-of-this-world exterior.
Chris Brown's massive truck comes in a light, desert tank color, and we also got a glimpse of the interior, with features fully black leather seats and dashboard, with a lot of space in the backseat.
The silver door sill scuff plate, which includes the company's logo, also has inscribed that it's "Built for Chris Brown," with the serial number #001. And that is quite a ride.
