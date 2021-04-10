Chris Brown’s Custom Porsche Damaged in Valet Parking Multi-Car Crash

Chris Brown loves cars, and he loves his car custom. While the exact number of units in his collection is not known, it’s big enough to allow him to simply shrug off damage to both the front and the rear of a custom Porsche.
Just a few years ago, Breezy was threatening a valet to “knock him out” for supposedly overcharging him for valet parking. The R&B star has a flammable temper and that is no secret, so anger outbursts are what you could call on-brand for him. This is what makes last night’s reaction to the multi-vehicle crash that also damaged his Porsche 911 surprising.
Available below are two videos of Chris Brown leaving The Nice Guy celebrity hotspot in WeHo. Outside, in the valet parking, a multi-vehicle crash occurred moments before: one man at the wheel of a black Honda lost control and slammed into a parked car in the dedicated parking. This created a domino effect, which also caused damage to Chris’ charcoal-yellow-and-white Porsche, both to the front and rear.
By the time Chris comes out to drive off in the damaged car, it’s already been inspected for damage and deemed safe to be back on the road. Not the same can be said about the Honda, as the second video below shows. The other vehicles in the crash sustained cosmetic damages mostly, much like the Porsche.
Regular folks would weep at the thought of as much as a scratch on the body of a $230,000 custom Porsche 911, but not Breezy. Asked about it, he simply shrugs off the crash and says “I got ten of these.” This might sound like flexing and it’s probably an exaggeration, but it does reflect reality: Chris loves his custom cars, without a doubt, but fixing one up or even writing if off (which is not the case here) would hardly be a tragedy.
TMZ reports that the crash is still under investigation and that no one was injured. The driver who caused it, though, was obviously in shock right afterward and complaining of pain in his chest.
