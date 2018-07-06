Chris Brown Buys Himself $350K Rezvani Tank

We might not see as much of Chris Brown these days as we did, say, before he put a beating on his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, but make no mistake: he’s still rolling in the dough.

36 photos



Bottom line: Brown just bought himself a $350,000+ car. A Rezvani Tank, no less. A Rezvani Tank with customized features that put it in the same league as Batman’s Batmobile, no less.



According to



For instance, Brown’s Tank has smoke screens for diversion purposes, “thermal night vision, viewable on a display screen,” defensive spike strips that are easily deployed, and electric door handles that deliver shocks to approaching intruders. And that’s just the features we know of.



The total cost of all this was of over $350K, the same media outlet says. In true celebrity fashion, Brown took to social media to show off – you can see a brief video of his new, sick ride at the bottom of the page.



Of course,



Other celebrities who own a Rezvani Tank include



He also seems to have enemies in abundance. Either that, or he’s just very, very cautious and likes to spend a lot of time and even more money on hypothetical, worst-case scenarios.Bottom line: Brown just bought himself a $350,000+ car. A Rezvani Tank, no less. A Rezvani Tank with customized features that put it in the same league as Batman’s Batmobile, no less.According to TMZ , the musician had the Tank custom built, with options that would guarantee his safety in case of an armed attack. The exterior is entirely bulletproof, being able to withstand several rounds from automatic weapons. And that’s just the proverbial cherry on top.For instance, Brown’s Tank has smoke screens for diversion purposes, “thermal night vision, viewable on a display screen,” defensive spike strips that are easily deployed, and electric door handles that deliver shocks to approaching intruders. And that’s just the features we know of.The total cost of all this was of over $350K, the same media outlet says. In true celebrity fashion, Brown took to social media to show off – you can see a brief video of his new, sick ride at the bottom of the page.Of course, Brown’s love of cars is known in the industry. He’s also a fan of startup Rezvani wheels, already being a proud (and often photographed) owner of a 2015 Rezvani Beast.Other celebrities who own a Rezvani Tank include Jamie Foxx , but his version was the basic, cheaper one, valued at only $180,000. He probably didn’t get the bulletproof exterior and all those fancy gimmicks that turn it into an almost genuine tank.