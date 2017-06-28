Rezvani Beast Maker Teases SUV, Says It'll Be the Most Extreme in the World

When everything in your life seemed wrong, you could always turn to low-volume supercar makers such as Rezvani for an uplift. These people created the machines we all dreamed of, and they did it out of passion.

Hopefully, we'll know more about the vehicle in the coming months - perhaps even a name, if it's not too much to ask? Putting a tag on the Rezvani Beast is a difficult thing to do. Since it's built on the chassis of an Ariel Atom, it's definitely light. That means it's also agile and fun to drive, two traits that have made Lotus the legend that it is today.It also has copious amounts of power. Depending on the version, you can get the Beast with 500 or even 700 horsepower, all in a car that weighs well under a ton. So, does that mean that Rezvani's specialty is powerful, lightweight, super sports cars? You'd be forgiven to believe so.But then comes this announcement that the American company is going to build a second model, and - the horror - it's going to be an. Actually, Rezvani calls it 'the toughest extreme utility vehicle on the planet,' so after BMW 's SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle), we get a new acronym: EAV.The sound of that might fool you into believing it has something to do with electricity, but the truth is that at this point, anything is still a possibility. Rezvani didn't say much about its off-roader, so all we have to go by at the moment are these three images and this very short statement: “From the beginning, we knew that we needed a tough, rugged, off-roader to compliment our core vision of high-performance sports cars. This is that vehicle, and then some.”Admittedly, the EAV looks promising, even though we're only looking at some very dark renderings. To say there is a bit of Mercedes-Benz G-Class going on in its design would be ridiculous - any boxy SUV with real off-road ambitions is going to resemble the G-Wagen.The shocking part is that Rezvani claims the vehicle will be ready to purchase later this year and it's already taking fully-refundable $1,000 deposits for those who are interested. There's no word on the price, obviously, but if this is going to be the Rezvani Beast of the off-roaders, you could only say it costs peanut money if you're feeding the entire squirrel population of this world.Hopefully, we'll know more about the vehicle in the coming months - perhaps even a name, if it's not too much to ask?