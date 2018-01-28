autoevolution
 

Jamie Foxx's Rezvani Tank Spotted in the Wild

As if it wasn't bad enough that they are rich and famous, celebrities with large Instagram followings get stuff for free. We very much doubt that Jamie Foxx went to Rezvani Motors and paid $180,000 for the "Tank," yet he has claimed ownership of this wild SUV.
Rezvani is a start-up company, founded in 2014 by Ferris Rezvani in California. Its most famous product so far is the Beast, a roadster which combined the Ariel Atom frame with a sort of Lamborghini-style body. Now they want a part of the SUV market.

The Tank was first shown a month ago. It looks like a Toyota FJ Cruiser from the future, and very few people know about it. Considering Jamie Foxx has a following of 4.4 million people, it's natural that he was chosen to drum up attention.

Over the past couple of weeks, Foxx has posted several photos of himself standing next to the Tank. Considering he's 5'9" (1.75 m), it appears that the Rezvani SUV is even taller than a G-Class.

So, in case you were wondering, here's what the Rezvani Tank looks like in the wild. We don't know what to make of it. It certainly stands out, but that it's not for everybody.

The Tank is only available to order, with deliveries taking 12 months. 500 horsepower is on tap from a 6.4-liter V8 engine. There's also a V6 option with only 285 hp for those willing to part with $146,000.

We believe those are Dodge/Chrysler engines, since the underpinnings of the Tank belong to the JK-series Jeep Wrangler. As you can tell, all of the bodywork is custom-made, with not a hint left of the old design.

Rezvani can also install B6 ballistic glass and Kevlar plating if you're concerned about somebody shooting at you. That being said, you might want a vehicle that stands out less if you're a target.

