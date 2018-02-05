autoevolution
 

Rampage Jackson Inspires Rezvani Beast Alpha X Blackbird, 700 HP of Pure Power

A tribute to the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, Rezvani calls its last adaptation of the Beast Alpha monster on wheels, the X Blackbird. And a very limited tribute at that, as Rezvani plans to build only five units of the super car.
At 700 hp rated power, the Beast Alpha X Blackbird has officially become the most potent car in Rezvani's line-up, beating the Alpha X by a comforting 100 hp. And when you see all that power comes from a rather small 2.5-liter racing engine, the $225,000 price tag for one doesn't seem that steep.

The huge amount of power coming from the custom built engine is enough to shoot the Blackbird from a standstill to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. After that, controlling the troop is a breeze thanks to the close ratio 6-speed manual transmission.

The design of this version of the Alpha X was created together with MMA champion Rampage Jackson, to “come up with the perfect vehicle to match his signature style and Beast-like personality,” as Rezvani's CEO Ferris Rezvani said in a statement.

The supercar uses SideWinder doors, a crazy concept seen only on Rezvani cars that instead of moving the door out or up, slides it out and then pushes it towards the front of the car.

For a full racing experience, Rezvani went for dual exhaust tips that make the roar of the engine heard from miles away. That's sure to make the SR-71 stir in its grave...

The entire body of the Blackbird is made of a “composite material used in aerospace and Formula 1 racing,”, making the Beast one of the lightest race cars in the world at 2,150 lbs (975 kg – on Rezvani's website the same 2,150 lbs for some reason translate into 750 kg).

As said, only five models would ever be built of this Beast version, and already Rampage Jackson is said to have claimed one.
