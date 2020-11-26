Kanye West Keeps Giving Away Sherp ATVs, This Time to Chris Brown

Kanye West has gotten into the giving mood early this holiday season, and the lucky recipient (and owner of a brand new Sherp ATV) is none other than Chris Brown.
With a net worth estimated at $50 million, you’d think that Chris Brown is perfectly able of getting himself one of those Russia-made tank-like builds that are actually unstoppable, basically indestructible ATVs – Sherps. After all, one costs around $120,000, so it would be like a drop in the bucket for him.
But that’s not what all this is about. According to Kanye’s manager, Bu Thiam, this was Yeezy’s way of thanking Chris for his 20-year career in the entertainment industry and the many achievements he’s had.
“Ye wanted to honor CB & give him his flowers while he’s still alive,” Thiam says on Instagram. “So he gifted him a Yeezy Sherp, congratulating him on 20 years in the game.”
The post accompanies a video of the moment Thiam delivered the Sherp (apparently rebranded as a “Yeezy Sherp,” which would hint at further customization not available to regular Joes) at Chris’ Tarzana home. The video offers a good look at the ATV and confirms that Yeezy packed it with goodies, including some special-edition Yeezy shoes. No sense in gifting such a mighty vehicle if you don’t have the proper shoes for driving it, right?
Kanye also included a letter to Chris, reading, “Congratulations to Chris Brown, 20 years in the game. You have overcome many hurdles and obstacles, you deserve the recognition for all the hard work you have put in.”
Kanye clearly has a soft spot for Sherps, which he discovered way back and has been using on his Wyoming ranch ever since. He has an entire fleet of them, by the way, and he even rolled with them into Chicago earlier this year, to promote one of his newer shoes.
He’s also been handing them out to celebrity friends, so it looks like he’s found another use for them. In September this year, he sent a custom Sherp over to 2 Chainz’ house as an early birthday gift, stamped with a quote from Proverbs 3:5-6.
But that’s not what all this is about. According to Kanye’s manager, Bu Thiam, this was Yeezy’s way of thanking Chris for his 20-year career in the entertainment industry and the many achievements he’s had.
“Ye wanted to honor CB & give him his flowers while he’s still alive,” Thiam says on Instagram. “So he gifted him a Yeezy Sherp, congratulating him on 20 years in the game.”
The post accompanies a video of the moment Thiam delivered the Sherp (apparently rebranded as a “Yeezy Sherp,” which would hint at further customization not available to regular Joes) at Chris’ Tarzana home. The video offers a good look at the ATV and confirms that Yeezy packed it with goodies, including some special-edition Yeezy shoes. No sense in gifting such a mighty vehicle if you don’t have the proper shoes for driving it, right?
Kanye also included a letter to Chris, reading, “Congratulations to Chris Brown, 20 years in the game. You have overcome many hurdles and obstacles, you deserve the recognition for all the hard work you have put in.”
Kanye clearly has a soft spot for Sherps, which he discovered way back and has been using on his Wyoming ranch ever since. He has an entire fleet of them, by the way, and he even rolled with them into Chicago earlier this year, to promote one of his newer shoes.
He’s also been handing them out to celebrity friends, so it looks like he’s found another use for them. In September this year, he sent a custom Sherp over to 2 Chainz’ house as an early birthday gift, stamped with a quote from Proverbs 3:5-6.