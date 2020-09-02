Kanye West Buys 2 Chainz a Custom Sherp PRO ATV as Birthday Present

Kanye West is a lot of things, good and bad, but he’s not an un-generous friend. Proof of that comes from the birthday present he got his good pal 2 Chainz: a brand new, apparently custom Sherp PRO ATV.
Sherps are incredible and incredibly-looking vehicles. They have very high ground clearance and power to climb even the steepest inclines and hills, and are massive. They’re not particularly fast (quite the opposite), but they have a certain Mad Max can’t-destroy-this-with-anything vibe about them. In short, they’re perfect for someone with Kanye’s ego and wealth, and the crowd he generally runs with.
A couple of days ago, 2 Chainz, who is preparing to celebrate his 43rd birthday on September 12, woke up to find one of these ATVs sitting on his front lawn. “Woke up to a really dope present – Virgo season is upon us,” the rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, writes in the caption.
Instead of the usual, colorful paint scheme, this Sherp comes in muted black because that’s how Kanye rolls. A sign that it’s probably custom comes from the post-delivery paint job and the plaque that includes 2 Chainz’s name and a quote from Proverbs 3:5-6, because Kanye is a reborn Christian.
Kanye fans will probably not be surprised by his choice of a birthday present. Kanye himself has bought an entire fleet of Sherps for personal use at his two Wyoming ranches, and then used them to roll into Chicago earlier this year, as a one-off promotional event for his latest Yeezy sportswear model. Those were painted muted black as well.
As noted above, the Sherp is famous for anything but its speed. This particular model, the PRO, comes with seating for six and 115 hours of fuel autonomy, and the ability to climb 35-degree inclines. Made in Russia, it stands 99 inches (2.51 meters) tall and 99 inches (2.51 meters) wide, is powered by a 4-cylinder diesel engine putting out 44 hp, and reaches top speeds of 24.5 mph (40 kph) on land and 3.7 mph (6 kph) in water.
The PRO model costs around $120,000. Just in case you were looking to put an exact figure on Kanye’s generosity towards friends.
