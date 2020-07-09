Elon Musk Will Be Head of Space Program Under Kanye West Presidency

On the 4th of July, Kanye West celebrated Independence Day in the most Kanye way, by announcing he was running for U.S. President in the 2020 elections. Tesla CEO Elon Musk was among the first to throw his support behind the rapper.
Kanye and Elon have been friends for years and, apparently, they’ve also discussed going into politics together. The plan, according to Kanye himself in a brand new interview with Forbes, was always that Kanye would run for President and Elon would back him.
“We’ve been talking about this for years,” the rapper tells the publication over the phone. “I proposed to him to be the head of our space program.”
That last part in itself wouldn’t be such a surprise, especially considering Musk’s many and widely successful space-oriented projects. What’s perhaps more surprising is that Ye’s presidential bid happening under Musk’s “guidance,” as per the same media outlet.
Other than support from Musk and wife Kim Kardashian, West doesn’t have a campaign apparatus in place yet. As for reports that he missed the train on the 2020 elections because the deadline for the ballots has long passed, he hopes to find a workaround that, citing delays caused by the ongoing health crisis. Ye says he’s “speaking to experts” to see what can be done to (still) throw his name in the hat.
In the same interview, Kanye says his slogan will be YES. YES. YES., because Kanye loves CAPS, and that he will run as a Republican if Trump opts out of the race and as an independent with the Birthday Party (not a joke) if he doesn’t. If he doesn’t win in 2020, he’ll do it again in 2024 and won’t stop until he’s President.
As for a concrete plan for the next four years, this what he’s got right now: “When I’m president, let’s also have some fun. Let’s get past all the racism conversation, let’s empower people with 40 acres and a mule, let’s give some land, that’s the plan.” Also, that he'd like America to have an organizational structure similar to the one in fictional Wakanda from Black Panther.
You have my full support!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020