Kanye West’s Awesome Fleet at Wyoming Ranch Includes Raptors, Sherps and a Tank

With all the media attention he’s getting, though, and despite the fact that he seems to be very open about everything whenever he goes on one of his famous Twitter binges or interview sprees, not much is known about his day-to-day life. Once part of the LA flashy elite of rappers who are constantly papped in new, fast and exclusive rides, decked in gold and dripping in the diamonds (the rappers, not the rides), Kanye is mostly keeping a low profile these days.
That’s because his permanent residence is the West Lake Ranch in Wyoming. Kanye actually owns two ranches here, one outside of Cody and another outside Greybull, but West Lake is what he calls home. It’s a 4,000-acre of property that includes two lakes, caves at the back with pictographs by ancient tribespeople, and beautiful, wild scenery.
Here, Kanye has set up a rudimentary recording studio and is building what he calls the Yeezy Campus, a place he says will change the world for the better - he has never really explained what it exactly might be. He did say in an interview with GQ for the May 2020 issue (the interview was conducted in January this year) that he’s building domes on his property because he wants to get people out of boxes, and these domes would somehow constitute “platforms for freer thought.”
Kanye talks a lot. He’s also worth $1 billion and has an estimated $3.8 million tied in vehicles alone, and this makes him a relevant topic of discussion for us, all his other extravagant behaviors aside.
Ford F-150 Raptors, another “fleet” of unspecified UTVs, no less than ten Sherp ATVs, and one tank. Yes, a tank – and it’s painted an “intimidating” shade of matte-black like everything else on wheels present here.
Obviously, living on a ranch, especially one this massive and with actual livestock on the premises, means you need to have the means to get around. UTVs are a good start, as are the Raptors, of which an earlier report claimed he’d bought between two and six. Kanye also has a lot of people coming over on the regular, fellow musicians for collaborations, architects to build those Yeezy domes and fashion people for his many forays into the industry, and he has to be able to move them around in comfort.
That Kanye is a fan of the monstrous-looking Sherp is, again, probably not a secret. Earlier this year, he dusted them off and brought them into Chicago for a promotional event for his sportswear that saw him hand out pairs of the unreleased shoe for free. Apparently, all those Sherps are his own, which is impressive in its own right considering they sell for $120,000.
The Russia-made ATV is able to travel both on land and through water, and to climb hills as high as 3 feet (91 cm). It’s not a fast vehicle, but it’s reliable and unstoppable. It also has a certain post-apocalyptic vibe that fits Kanye’s current mood just perfectly.
Another vehicle that does that is the tank on the Wyoming property. After all, how can you save the world from itself and build a better one if you’re not prepared for the end?
No word on which configuration Kanye has, but Steven Smith, lead designer on the Yeezy brand, did hint in an interview that it’s a custom build since it’s faster than the stock model.
“I like the Ripsaw tank. I think that's my favorite, because it'll go 80 miles an hour [129 kph] and it's borderline frightening because you can die at it, which I like,” he said. “Kanye has got the best toys for us. That keeps you inspired.”
The Ripsaw EV2 has been featured on a string of TV shows, and even in big budget productions like Fast and Furious 8: Fate of the Furious and Mad Max: Fury Road, though the latter featured a modified version and was a pain to work with. Kanye is probably herding sheep in his.
Say what you will about Yeezy (and a lot CAN be said, both good and bad), but the man has an interesting taste in personal vehicles.
