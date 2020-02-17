5 Kanye West Rents Boeing 747 For Himself And a Handful of People, No Big Deal

Kanye West Rolls Into Chicago in Fleet of Sherp ATVs to Hand Out Free Yeezies

YEEZY takeover in wicker park % pic.twitter.com/4Coj3hDtau — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 14, 2020 So, while you were out celebrating Valentine’s Day (or not, depending on how you feel about this yearly lovefest), the rapper was out in Chicago with an entire fleet of Sherp ATVs, handing out Yeezies. That last part needs a bit more emphasis: handing out copies of his latest Yeezy shoe, for free, two full days before the official release.As much as he’s been criticized for his uninspired forays into high fashion, Kanye makes sportshoes everyone wants to wear, apparently. Which would explain why they become instantly collectible. The YZY QNTM was released two days after Friday’s incursion, and you can actually buys some of the pairs that were handed out for free for as much as $1,000 a pop.Because nothing says “new sportshoe” as a massive, aggressive, Kanye brought an entire fleet of them into Chicago. You might recognize this vehicle as the Sherpa ATV that was the main star (after Kanye himself) of the Follow God music video, the second official release off the Jesus Is King album.Clearly, Kanye loves Sherpa and he loves it so much he brought a bunch of them to roll – ever so slowly, because these things are not fast – on the streets of Chicago. Unsurprisingly, the fans went wild, both at the sight of the ATV fleet and the promise of getting Yeezies for free.The Sherpa ATV is made in Russia and stands at 99 inches tall and 99 inches wide. Powered by a four-cylinder diesel 44-hp engine and a five-speed manual, it can reach a top speed of 24.5 mph on land and 3.7 mph on water. Yes, thanks to its 23-inch ground clearance, you can drive this thing through shallow water.In fact, makers say that it’s good for almost any type of terrain and even inclines of up to 35 percent. While it’s clearly not made for speed, its oversize wheels make it a perfect fit for the ultimate explorer. Or, you know, any rapper-turned-designer looking to boost interest in his upcoming product.