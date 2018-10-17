Kanye West Flies Presidential Helicopter in Uganda to Hand Yeezys to Kids

Fresh off his visit with Donald Trump at the White House, rapper Kanye West flew to Uganda on a private retreat to start working on a new album. While there, he also met with the President and got to fly in the Presidential helicopter for some charity work.

The family and whatever collaborators he brought along stayed at the 5-star Chobe Safari Lodge, as Kanye worked. He also found time to visit with the country’s President, Yoweri K. Museveni, and present him with what he must consider the ultimate gift: a pair of Yeezys from the latest collection. (Trump also got a pair and he was unequally unimpressed).



After the visit, Kanye and Kim flew to Masulita to visit a local kids’ charity, and Museveni gave them his Presidential helicopter for it,



At the charity, Kanye played his music to the kids, who danced to it. He also rapped and, perhaps not surprising in the least, handed out Yeezys to all of them.



“After their meet and greet, Kim and Kanye flew on the President's helicopter to visit a local kids charity event, where Kanye handed out dozens of Yeezy shoes and even rapped for the excited kids,” the report says. “Both Kim and Ye wore matching neon yellow ensembles while mingling with the community. The heartwarming moment was documented on Kim's Instagram Story.”



As for the reason Kanye met with the Uganda President, the official purpose was to talk arts and tourism. Regarding the latter, Kanye spoke of building a real-life “Jurassic Park” to get more tourists to fly in.



