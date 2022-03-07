Chris Brown's Old Lamborghini Aventador Is on the Market Again for $300k

Chris Brown has a particular liking for Lamborghinis, and he loves customizing them. Now a 2012 Aventador that used to belong to the R&B singer hit the market, and it can be yours for $300k.
Singer, dancer, and actor Chris Brown loves fast cars as much as the next celebrity. He owns a variety of models, but he seems to feel most comfortable with Lamborghinis. Brown also owns a beautifully customized purple and blue Aventador SV with a widebody kit, which we previously talked about here.
Now, we’re talking about a different one, because he bought more than one, over the years. He had previously sold this one some time ago and now the current owner is putting it on the market again, for a little under $300,000.
It comes with custom paint and accents, personally chosen by Chris Brown. He reportedly dropped $10,000 for that color back in 2014 and worked with JC Customz for the job.
The Aventador has Full Clear Paint Protection Film and features an upgraded suspension, it comes with no accidents and 16,107 miles (25,921 km) on the clock.
Prior to the Miami Blue exterior, the car had a camo wrap, since Chris Brown loves customizing his rides a lot, and often.
The first-generation Aventador LP 700-4 was introduced in 2011. It’s powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, which sends resources to all wheels via a seven-speed semi-automatic transmission. The power unit delivers 691 horsepower (700 ps) at 8,250 rpm with a maximum torque of 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) at 5,500 rpm.
The supercar can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in only 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph), proving to be exactly what the R&B singer needed back then.
According to TMZ, people are already interested in Chris’ former whip, which is sold by Hermosa Motors.
