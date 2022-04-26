White Better Suits Custom-Wrapped McLaren 720s or Bespoke AGP Aventador SVJ?

Now that spring is fully upon us, the dreams of icy winter have subsided into distant memory. Well, sort of, because a couple of aftermarket outlets have decided to remind us that snow-white looks best when adorning cool personalized supercars.
First up on the social media catwalk came – within minutes of the other custom proposal we have prepared for today – the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who have yet another rare supercar treat for us. Their most recent parade outing comes in the form of McLaren’s still cool 720S, which not only looks better than most supercars out there but also gives them plenty of lessons both in terms of handling and custom presence.
This unit does so via a “not-really-white-but-yeah-it’s-white” Chalk Grey wrap job, a few subtle blue details, some Vorsteiner front and side additions, as well as a Ryft rear wing. Naturally, everything is neatly riding on aftermarket HRE wheels and burns Michelin Cup 2 rubber when feeling feisty about itself.
Secondly, but on equal coolness footing, comes the highlight option from the Santa Fe Springs, California-based forged wheel experts over at AG Luxury Wheels. They gave their distributor Modified Concepts Wheels a neat shout-out for making us ogle at a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that packs some smoke mirror hardware, a Dymag BX-F carbon fiber rim lip, and – of course – one of their proud forged creations.
Those would be the AGP DM04 wheels, seen here in a Brushed Champagne golden finish that sets out the proper contrast against the white body, the crimson brake calipers, and other little red details. So, let’s take a vote to see which one is your favorite. Is it the 710-horsepower British supercar acting as if Chalk Grey isn’t the same as a white hue, or the 759-horsepower Italian monster looking ready for a night at the Opera?
