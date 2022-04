White Better Suits Custom-Wrapped McLaren 720s or Bespoke AGP Aventador SVJ?

First up on the social media catwalk came – within minutes of the other custom proposal we have prepared for today – the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who have yet another rare supercar treat for us. Their most recent parade outing comes in the form of McLaren’s still cool 720S , which not only looks better than most supercars out there but also gives them plenty of lessons both in terms of handling and custom presence.This unit does so via a “not-really-white-but-yeah-it’s-white” Chalk Grey wrap job, a few subtle blue details, some Vorsteiner front and side additions, as well as a Ryft rear wing. Naturally, everything is neatly riding on aftermarket HRE wheels and burns Michelin Cup 2 rubber when feeling feisty about itself.Secondly, but on equal coolness footing, comes the highlight option from the Santa Fe Springs, California-based forged wheel experts over at AG Luxury Wheels. They gave their distributor Modified Concepts Wheels a neat shout-out for making us ogle at a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that packs some smoke mirror hardware, a Dymag BX-F carbon fiber rim lip, and – of course – one of their proud forged creations.Those would be the AGP DM04 wheels, seen here in a Brushed Champagne golden finish that sets out the proper contrast against the white body, the crimson brake calipers, and other little red details. So, let’s take a vote to see which one is your favorite. Is it the 710-horsepower British supercar acting as if Chalk Grey isn’t the same as a white hue, or the 759-horsepower Italian monster looking ready for a night at the Opera?