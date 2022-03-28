autoevolution
Chris Brown's Widebody Porsche 911 Turbo Is Exactly What You'd Expect From Him

28 Mar 2022, 09:57 UTC ·
A frequent patron to RDB LA, Chris Brown took his Widebody Porsche 911 Turbo to the famous auto shop again. And the supercar is similar to all the rest in his collection, sporty and eye-catching, featuring neon green wheels.
Chris Brown's Porsche Turbo 8 photos
Chris Brown loves his cars, and the faster, the better. And obviously custom. With several Lamborghinis in his collection, the R&B singer also owns a Porsche 911 Turbo, fitted with a Widebody kit, which he loves.

As he frequently collaborates with Los Angeles auto shop RDB LA, the guys gave the car a complete makeover. Vik from the shop explained a bit of history on Chris’ Porsche. The car has been through a lot.

Brown's 911 Turbo has had two wraps in the past, also from RDB LA, and it received a Widebody kit from a different auto shop. In the summer of 2021, he had left his $230k Porsche in the hands of a valet at The Nice Guy, a WeHo hotspot in Los Angeles, California, and went to a party with other fellow celebrities.

When he returned, both the front and rear ends of his Porsche were damaged, following a multi-car accident. He managed to drive it home, but it looked really bad.

So, the guys at the RDB LA fixed it. They also fixed the Widebody kit which had “a lot of cracks, a lot of rust,” and gave it a satin silver wrap. They also fitted the car with powder-coated neon green wheels, which Brown specifically asked for.

The two other wraps the 911 Turbo previously had were a satin black with a white stripe and, most recently, a satin dark grey on the sides, with a gloss white and yellow stripe running from the front to the rear bumper.

We’ll check out more of Chris’ cars soon, as Vik shared they have two more in the shop, and we can’t wait to see the results.

Editor's note: Gallery includes the previous wraps Chris Brown had for his 911 Turbo

