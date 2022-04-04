Twin-Turbocharged 2015 Cadillac Escalade Shames 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V

The previous-generation Escalade was offered with one powerplant in the guise of the EcoTec3 small-block V8. Codenamed L86, this engine was originally rated by Cadillac at 420 ponies and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm).
Listed on Bring a Trailer with less than 30,000 miles (48,280 kilometers) on the clock, the 2015 model in the photo gallery isn’t your average truck-based luxobarge. Acquired by the current owner in 2016, chassis number 1GYS4PKJ8FR688775 packs a duo of Garrett GTX3576R spinny lads.
The Armageddon Turbo Systems twin-turbo kit is complemented by forged pistons, coated bearings, forged H-beam connection rods, hydraulic roller lifters, stainless-steel intake valves, and Inconel exhaust valves. The build sheet also comprises a Texas Speed camshaft, COMP Cams Hi-Tech pushrods, and ceramic-coated exhaust headers connected to a 3.0-inch dual exhaust with Vibrant Performance resonators and Borla XR-1 mufflers.
Customary of such builds, the Active Fuel Management system has been deleted. Push-button-activated exhaust cut-outs on the downpipes are featured as well, together with a Katech C5-R timing chain, 45-millimeter Turbosmart wastegates, 52-millimeter blowoff valves, Corvette Z06 fuel injectors, Corvette Z06 high-pressure fuel pump, a boost-activated secondary low-pressure fuel system, water-methanol injection, a Mishimoto radiator, Mishimoto 170-degree thermostat, plus dual 14-inch pusher fans.
Given this list of upgrades, one has to wonder why Cadillac chose a supercharger rather than a twin-turbo setup in the Escalade-V for the 2023 model year. On the other hand, the newcomer features a ten-speed. By comparison, the Escalade before your eyes is rocking an eight-speeder.
The 8L90 isn’t stock, though. Augmented with a transmission cooler, the torque-converter automatic was upgraded with Corvette Z06 clutch plates and a 3,000-rpm stall converter. Upgraded clutches for the transfer case, various suspension upgrades, Goolsby Edge Edition billet aluminum pedals, Wilwood brakes, 4.88 gears front and rear, and upgraded auto need to be mentioned as well. The fabricated hood and wheel well heat extraction vents only add to the visual drama, along with the KMC Tempo six-spoke aluminum wheels mounted with 33-inch Toyo R/T Open Country rubber.
Rated at 646 horsepower in low boost mode and a ludicrous 824 horsepower in high mode, this one-of-one Cadillac Escalade is currently going for $25,000 on Bring a Trailer, with seven days left on the ticker.
