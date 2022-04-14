Singer Christian Nodal Treats Himself to Black Cadillac Escalade Sport

Christian Nodal decided it was time to get a brand-new vehicle, so he opted for a fully-loaded, black Cadillac Escalade Sport that’s meant to turn heads whenever he goes out for a drive.
Mexican singer Christian Nodal may be only 23 years old, but he definitely knows what he wants from his vehicles. The artist has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million, but it looks like he’s not one to flaunt his wealth around. His social media mostly shows pictures of himself that seem to be related to his music.
But the Latin Grammy Award-winning singer has just treated himself to a brand-new ride, a Cadillac Escalade Sport, that he purchased via Champion Motoring, a star-studded dealership from San Diego, California. The dealership mostly deals with athletes and other famous customers, so Nodal fits right in.
The official account for Champion Motoring gave us a look at the imposing vehicle, both in and out. The SUV sports a black exterior and Nolan seems to have wanted to carry the same color inside. The Escalade is fitted with dark-colored leather seats with contrasting white inserts.
The Cadillac Escalade Sport comes with two engine options. There is a 6.2-liter V8 version with 414 hp (420 ps) and a torque of 460 lb-ft (623 Nm), sent to all wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission. The other option is a Duramax 3.0-liter Turbo Diesel engine, with 273 horsepower (277 ps) at 3,750 rpm and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) at 1,500 revs, also transferred to all wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission. The dealership didn't mention which option the singer went for. However, it would make more sense for him to go for the most powerful one, the V8.
It Escallade Sport also comes with several premium features, like gloss-black features and 22" 12-Spoke Polished alloy wheels. It offers Magnetic Ride Control and Trailering Integration, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, Super Cruise driver assistance, and Night Vision, among others. All of these come with a starting price of $92,190 for the diesel and $95,290 for the V8.
The singer seems to have taken delivery of his new SUV in Hollywood Hills, and posed with Xander from the dealership in front of his new Cadillac.
