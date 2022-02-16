From NFL to Music CEO, Curtis ‘Boonah’ Brinkley Still Enjoys Bespoke Urus Perks

“Rags to riches” is not just an expression. It can also be a state of life if one has the correct mindset. And if dreams are chased through arduous work and dedication, they do come true. Believe us, there are countless positive examples out there.
One of them would easily be Curtis ‘Boonah’ Brinkley. The Philadelphia Abbottsford Projects-born former NFL running back for San Diego Chargers and Chicago Bears turned founder and CEO of Stack or Starve Records. Faithful to his relentless pursuit of dreams, the music company is “a venture birthed from his desire to afford Philly youth the opportunity to catch their dreams.”
As explained by the description on the company’s online portal, Brinkley first attempted a solo rap career but quickly pivoted to becoming the executive that had the keen eye, resources, and desire to help his community. The first artist signed back in 2018 was Zah Sosaa, and the rest is “local and national attention from fans and record labels” history.
And it seems that everything is working wonders. At least as far as his collection of rides is concerned because this is exactly what we are here to discuss. Courtesy of San Diego, California-based Champion Motoring, we just learned of a new ride gracing its garage. It is a ubiquitous Lamborghini Urus, of course.
Seemingly on fire ever since Odell Beckham Jr’s Urus appeared pristine and white at Super Bowl, this fully loaded example is a tiny bit subtler. Lacking the quirky blue aftermarket wheels, Brinkley’s Italian “super-SUV” has a contrasting play upon the white, black, and crimson shades. On the outside, the focus is on the white and glossy black bits, of course.
There is also just a hint of red adorning the brake calipers tucked behind the glossy black wheels. Inside, on the other hand, the spotlight gets the red-and-black hues front and center. Very few details have perspired about the new Urus ride, although Champion proudly affirms this to be another of their “one-of-one” creations.
