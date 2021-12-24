Unique, Matte Range Rover Seems the Proper Christmas Treat for WBC Champion

Devin Miles Haney, the reigning WBC lightweight champion, has not only held the title since 2019 but is also currently building up a sizeable car collection. And he’s not waiting for anyone this Christmas.
The all-new Land Rover Range Rover might not be as bold as some of its fans wanted, so it should not come as a major surprise that Devin Haney chose to live the bespoke SUV dream right now rather than later. As such, his latest vehicle added to the growing collection of whips (which includes a beautiful, creamy C8 Corvette, among others) is part of the outgoing Range Rover generation.
But because we are dealing with the undefeated American professional boxer that’s ranked among the best-ever lightweights in the world, things are not exactly as simple as holding a perfect 27-to-nothing record of victories, complete with 15 KOs. Instead, he may not have waited for a personalized 2023 Range Rover, such as the all-new SV, but that doesn’t mean his ride isn’t bespoke.
According to the very few details shared by the star-studded dealership experts from San Diego, California-based Champion Motoring, this is still a one-of-one example. The exact measures that led to this British luxury SUV becoming a bespoke affair are probably known only to Haney and his inner circle, though. As for the company, it’s not sharing much.
For example, we do know that we are dealing with a factory matte paintjob – they were careful to specify this is no wrap job. It appears that “paint is (not) dead,” after all, as some other aftermarket outlets would like us to believe. Aside from the “fully-loaded” mention and the callback to its new owner, little else is known about the unique Range Rover.
All we can tell is that we are dealing with one clean and subtle ride. The exact shade of the paint is rather hard to make out because of the in-door lighting that might play ample tricks on the camera and our eyes. But the contrasting glossy black bits are easy to distinguish, along with the matching black alloy wheels.
Inside there is even more black to complete the subdued atmosphere, while out in the back we are pretty sure there’s a P525 badge affixed under the HSE trim logo. That means we are faced with a supercharged monster, with the Range Rover featuring under the hood a 5.0-liter V8 engine good for 525 ps/518 horsepower and the desire to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in a mere five seconds or so.
