One-Time Super Bowl Champion Darren Sproles Gets Two-Tone Cadillac Escalade

This is a big weekend in the NFL, with the Super Bowl taking place on February 13. And one-time Super Bowl winner Darren Sproles treated himself with a two-tone black and white Cadillac Escalade.
Darren Sproles is not playing in the National Football League anymore. Still, he’s a personnel consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles after being a running back. As of February 2022, the former NFL player, a one-time Super Bowl champion, scored an estimated $30 million net worth.
Just ahead of the most famous weekend in the NFL’s world, Darren Sproles added a new vehicle to his collection: a 2022 Cadillac Escalade.
The former running back worked with Champion Motoring for the project, a star-studded dealership in San Diego, California, that usually works with athletes and other celebrities.
The SUV comes in a two-tone black and white exterior paint, with black leather seats. According to the dealership, it has been fitted on 24” inch Koko Kuture wheels.
The Cadillac Escalade Sproles got is from the current generation, which the brand introduced in 2020, and it comes with a choice of two engines. One is the 3.0-liter L6 turbodiesel version that delivers 277 horsepower (280 ps) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm). The other features a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 at its core, developing 420 horsepower (425 ps) and 460 lb-ft of torque (623 Nm). Both are paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission and are available in both rear- and all-wheel drive. Champion Motoring didn’t disclose which version Darren Sproles bought, but it feels more likely he would opt for the more powerful option, which is the V8 engine.
The Cadillac Escalade seems a bit similar to Bobby Sura’s, who recently added the new SUV to his collection. However, Sproles opted for a white hood instead of black, giving it even more elegance.
