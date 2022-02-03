Bob Sura's Cadillac Escalade Is a Black-and-White Monster With Forgiato Wheels

Former professional basketball player Robert Sura Jr. has just upgraded his luxurious SUV, a two-tone black-and-white Cadillac Escalade, and added similarly colored Forgiato wheels for a fully elegant look.
Robert Sura, also known as Bobby Sura on social media, is a former professional basketball player. He played ten seasons for five different teams as a shooting guard and point guard, before retiring in 2005. Despite retiring over a decade and a half ago, he still brings in a net worth of $18 million.
On his Instagram Stories, the NBA star shared a short video of his SUV, a Cadillac Escalade, writing: “Shout out to my man @713AB for hooking up the Escalade.”
The official Forgiato account also re-shared the picture and revealed Sura collaborated on the project with Ashworth Barnes, who detailed the model and size of the wheels.
The two-tone black-and-white wrapped vehicle was lowered on 26” black-and-white Tessuto wheels from the Original series, which are available from 20” to 34”. It also received LEDs in the radiator grille and a ceramic tint called “Exclusive Privacy,” according to Barnes.
The Cadillac Escalade he has is from the current generation, introduced in 2020, and it comes with two engine versions. One of them is powered by a 3.0-liter L6 diesel engine which delivers 273 horsepower (277 ps) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm). The second option is the one with the 6.2-liter gasoline V8 at its core, developing 414 horsepower (420 ps) and 460 lb-ft of torque (623 ps). Both are paired up with a ten-speed automatic transmission and are available in both front- and all-wheel drive. We don't know which option Sura chose, but it would be more likely for him to go for the V8, though.
The followers of the page were divided, some claiming the SUV looks amazing in a two-tone paint scheme. Others felt like the luxurious Cadillac should be left alone in just one color, either white or black. Usually, celebrities choose outrageous and head-turning wraps, but this one seems elegant and unique. Do you have a preference? Let us know in the comment section below.
On his Instagram Stories, the NBA star shared a short video of his SUV, a Cadillac Escalade, writing: “Shout out to my man @713AB for hooking up the Escalade.”
The official Forgiato account also re-shared the picture and revealed Sura collaborated on the project with Ashworth Barnes, who detailed the model and size of the wheels.
The two-tone black-and-white wrapped vehicle was lowered on 26” black-and-white Tessuto wheels from the Original series, which are available from 20” to 34”. It also received LEDs in the radiator grille and a ceramic tint called “Exclusive Privacy,” according to Barnes.
The Cadillac Escalade he has is from the current generation, introduced in 2020, and it comes with two engine versions. One of them is powered by a 3.0-liter L6 diesel engine which delivers 273 horsepower (277 ps) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm). The second option is the one with the 6.2-liter gasoline V8 at its core, developing 414 horsepower (420 ps) and 460 lb-ft of torque (623 ps). Both are paired up with a ten-speed automatic transmission and are available in both front- and all-wheel drive. We don't know which option Sura chose, but it would be more likely for him to go for the V8, though.
The followers of the page were divided, some claiming the SUV looks amazing in a two-tone paint scheme. Others felt like the luxurious Cadillac should be left alone in just one color, either white or black. Usually, celebrities choose outrageous and head-turning wraps, but this one seems elegant and unique. Do you have a preference? Let us know in the comment section below.