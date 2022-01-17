Supercharged Cadillac Escalade Sounds Like a Demon, Goes (Almost) Like an Exorcist

Hennessey just completed the assembly of yet another exciting project, a Cadillac Escalade that boasts a jaw-dropping amount of power, and you know what this means, don’t you?
If you said a drag race or at least a proper test drive, then you are wrong, because the only driving that it did on video down below was with the owner riding shotgun. Thus, it was rather tense for the Lone Star State tuner’s employee who sat behind the wheel, as he is rather used to putting all sorts of crazy builds through their paces at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds.
Since the person whose name is written on the dotted line in the papers of this powerful Escalade was next to him, he went easy on the vehicle, focusing solely on the straight-line performance, and meaty sound. The latter was obtained by installing a stainless steel catback exhaust system, and also by fiddling with the engine, which now sports a rather big supercharger.
The 2.9-liter part is accompanied by the high-flow intercooler, and air induction systems, crankcase ventilation, chromoly hardened pushrods, and an HPE engine management calibration. These are all included in the HPE650 package, that's limited to the 2018-2020 Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon Denali, equipped with the 6.2-liter V8 lump, boosting the output and torque to 650 horsepower at 5,500 rpm, and 658 pound-feet (892 Nm) at 4,200 rpm.
Besides fitting it with the bundle of upgrades, which also includes all the necessary gaskets, fluids, and hardware, as well as professional installation, chassis dyno testing, and road testing for up to 400 miles (644 km), Hennessey also installed a numbered plaque in the engine bay. Their logos are visible on the exterior, and inside, on the headrests, and that’s about everything they did to the ride. And if it doesn’t sound that exciting, compared to other insane projects, then you will probably think otherwise after watching the clip.
Since the person whose name is written on the dotted line in the papers of this powerful Escalade was next to him, he went easy on the vehicle, focusing solely on the straight-line performance, and meaty sound. The latter was obtained by installing a stainless steel catback exhaust system, and also by fiddling with the engine, which now sports a rather big supercharger.
The 2.9-liter part is accompanied by the high-flow intercooler, and air induction systems, crankcase ventilation, chromoly hardened pushrods, and an HPE engine management calibration. These are all included in the HPE650 package, that's limited to the 2018-2020 Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon Denali, equipped with the 6.2-liter V8 lump, boosting the output and torque to 650 horsepower at 5,500 rpm, and 658 pound-feet (892 Nm) at 4,200 rpm.
Besides fitting it with the bundle of upgrades, which also includes all the necessary gaskets, fluids, and hardware, as well as professional installation, chassis dyno testing, and road testing for up to 400 miles (644 km), Hennessey also installed a numbered plaque in the engine bay. Their logos are visible on the exterior, and inside, on the headrests, and that’s about everything they did to the ride. And if it doesn’t sound that exciting, compared to other insane projects, then you will probably think otherwise after watching the clip.