Hennessey HPE800 Supercharged Cadillac Escalade Isn't Your Typical Luxobarge

Produced from 2015 to the 2020 model year, the fourth generation of the Escalade came with a small-block V8 as standard. The free-breathing engine isn’t a slouch in bone-stock form, but the aftermarket is always willing to push the envelope with forced induction. Hennessey, for example, belts out 805 horsepower with the help of a Whipple.
Alex from Hennessey Performance Engineering is much obliged to present a fully-loaded HPE800 Escalade in the following video, a full-size behemoth riding on HRE wheels. Brembos complement the 416-cu.in. stroker which boasts forged pistons, forged wrist pins, as well as stainless-steel headers connected to a mid-pipe exhaust system.
In addition to those modifications, the 6.8-liter engine has been improved with CNC-ported cylinder heads, lightweight hollow stem valves, extreme-duty valve springs, titanium retainers, a hydraulic roller camshaft and lifters, and chromoly pushrods. A high-flow intercooler and 6.125-inch billet steel H-beam connecting rods are worthy of mentioning as well, along with one year or 12,000 miles of powertrain warranty.
Each HPE800 Escalade comes with special badging, a certificate of authenticity, and two serialized plaques to bring the point home. In ideal conditions, the 812 pound-feet of torque developed at the crankshaft is enough for thrusting the luxurious SUV to 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in 3.7 seconds. Yes, that’s very quick indeed!
“Why didn’t they upgrade the 2021 Escalade?” Well, blame the ECU.
Like the eighth generation of the Corvette, the fifth-generation Escalade features serious encryption that doesn’t allow the aftermarket to crack open the engine control unit. Because you can’t modify the software to your liking, Hennessey cannot improve all-new SUVs from General Motors beyond a cold-air intake and a cat-back exhaust system.
On that note, what do you think about the hellish encryption that limits the potential of the mid-engine sports car from Kentucky and full-size utility vehicles like the Escalade? Or better said, why did the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit encrypt the ECU to such an extent?
