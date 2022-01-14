Tuned Dodge Durango Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador With Humongous Gap

Hennessey completed the assembly of yet another Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, equipped with their HPE1000 package, and before handing over the keys to its owner, they decided to show what it’s made of.
Now, whining aside, this was already a monstruous build before getting the Lone Star State tuner’s bundle of upgrades, limited to 50 copies in this case. You’re looking at a family-friendly SUV that’s ready to hit the drag strip after dropping the kids at school, and that’s without anyone messing with its internals.
The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine develops a monstrous 710 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque, enough to rocket it to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds. With the HPE1000 package up and running, you are looking at supercar-beating performance, and a power level that would make the original Bugatti Veyron jealous: 1,012 hp at 6,500 rpm and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) at 4,200 rpm, according to Hennessey.
In order to obtain those numbers, they have upgraded the front and rear drive supercharger pulleys, crank damper pin assembly, supercharger belt, spark plugs, fuel injectors, thermostat, and other stuff. Professional installation and calibration are included, and so is the dyno testing. To make sure that it works as intended, the team will then road-test it for up to 400 miles (644 km), and will ship it with a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty.
Now, as for putting its money where its mouth is part, the Durango SRT Hellcat HPE1000 was pinned against a Lamborghini Aventador at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds. The super SUV turned hyper and blue-blooded exotic battled it out in a couple of straight-line sprints that have revealed one winner. Think the Dodge beat the mighty Lamborghini, or is that too big a thought? Actually, you’re about to find out, and you know what to do next, don’t you?
