2021 Cadillac Escalade Pickup Is Real, Based on Chevy Silverado

We were shocked to see this 2021 Cadillac Escalade as a pickup. They used to make truck versions many years ago, but people didn't buy enough of them and production stopped. So what gives?
The Escalade is arguably one of the most important SUVs ever made. The new one launched at a bad time and is barely getting noticed, but we're confident GM didn't make a truck version and forgot to write a press release. It obviously can't be a prototype, since no automaker would test with that kind of oversized wheel or lowered suspension. It's not Photoshop either. Even though photos are scarce, they point to a custom-built setup.
The truck belongs to Dom's Garage Miami, which is a car garage... in Miami. As you've probably guessed by now, we're dealing with a Chevy Silverado that has been fitted with an Escalade front end.
A build like this does highlight how the Silverado and Escalade are similar. The front fenders appear to meet the hood, bumper, and pillars the same way, for example. But this probably wasn't a simple face swap that you can do over the weekend. There are lines that connect from the door to the headlights, while the tailgate drops by pressing on the Cadillac badge.
While the red paint ties everything together for a factory-fresh appearance, we feel that there's something missing. A real Cadillac pickup would be more proud of its identity. It would have the biggest running boards you've ever seen and badges you'd see from space. Also, the old luxury trucks came with quirky features. For example, there were hidden compartments at the back or 3-piece bed covers.
There are several trim levels of the Silverado or F-150 that can be considered luxurious. But America doesn't have bespoke luxury trucks. The Cadillac Escalade used to have a bed back in the day, but they stopped making that.
Cadillac said that its research data showed people wanted a luxury pickup. And so the Escalade EXT was born. Basically, this was an expensive Avalanche with wood trim, long chrome badges, and the egg crate Cadillac grille. It was indeed pretty luxurious for a pickup, but for whatever reason, they couldn't sell enough. Used models in good condition are still getting a lot of attention, so maybe the Arlington factory should make room for an Escalade pickup.
