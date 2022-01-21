2023 Cadillac Escalade-V High-Performance Model Teased Ahead of Today's Unveiling

Cadillac is about to expand its new-gen Escalade family with a range-topping model, which will add the V suffix to its name.
The grand unveiling will take place later today (January 21, 2022), GM’s luxury car brand has confirmed in a tiny release dropped a few hours ago. The announcement is accompanied by a short teaser video that reveals its engine note and by a picture that shows it sitting between the CT4, CT5, and their Blackwing versions.
So, how do we know that we are indeed looking at the long-overdue Escalade-V? Well, it was actually the automaker that has confirmed it in a tweet. The social media post was quickly pulled down, yet not before spilling the beans on the hot variant of the luxury high-rider, which will be even more expensive. The normal Escalade kicks off at $76,295, Caddy’s official website reveals, and can easily become a six-digit affair.
It is likely that you won’t be able to tell it apart from the rest of the lineup unless you are very familiar with it because, despite the thick camouflage hiding the design of scooped prototypes, it is understood that it will only feature a different grille, and modified front bumper. Bespoke wheels, spinning around the high-performance brakes and quad exhaust pipes, together perhaps with revised suspension, will be other defining features of the hot SUV and probably new upholstery and trim inside.
As for the icing on the cake, you will have to pop the hood open to see it, as it will be the 6.2-liter V8 powering the CT5-V Blackwing, or so it seems. The supercharged engine is rated at 668 hp and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm) of torque in the super sedan, and if it will indeed pack this lump, then it will probably have identical output and thrust. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait that long to find out, as the 2023 Escalade-V is only a few hours away from being presented.
