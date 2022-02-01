DJ Mustard’s Cadillac Escalade Gets Totaled After Being Hit by Drunk Driver

This is why we can’t have nice things sometimes: because some drivers decide drinking is more important than safety. DJ Mustard knows exactly how that feels, because he has just been involved in a car crash that left his Cadillac Escalade in a pretty bad condition because of a drunk driver.
DJ Mustard, on his real name Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, has been working as a record producer, and DJ, and frequently collaborates with YG and Ty Dolla Sign. The award-winning producer reached a net worth of $8 million as of 2021, and he can pride himself on a comfortable, yet out-of-the-spotlight lifestyle.
As he was out driving his Cadillac Escalade in late January, Mustard revealed a drunk driver his car and another one on the highway.
He shared the pictures showing his SUV’s front end completely damaged on his Instagram Stories, on January 31: "Last night a drunk driver hit me and another car on the freeway," he shared. "Slammed my car into the wall all the airbags came out."
He continued: "Totaled my truck sh*t felt like a movie. Smh i was able to walk away with minor bruises no major injuries thank you god !”
He also added that, “on top of that my trek bike was in the back my sh*t was broke i was more mad about that than my car man."
It would make sense for him to worry about his Trek Bike, because they sell for prices between $5,000 and $10,000. But his Cadillac Escalade will be even more expensive to fix. The luxury SUV comes with a starting price of $84,895 for the Premium Luxury trip, and it can go as high as $101,595 for the Premium Luxury Platinum or Sport Platinum models.
From the looks of it, he's lucky he walked away from the crash unharmed. However, Mustard didn’t give more details on the other car involved in the accident or what happened to the drunk driver.
As he was out driving his Cadillac Escalade in late January, Mustard revealed a drunk driver his car and another one on the highway.
He shared the pictures showing his SUV’s front end completely damaged on his Instagram Stories, on January 31: "Last night a drunk driver hit me and another car on the freeway," he shared. "Slammed my car into the wall all the airbags came out."
He continued: "Totaled my truck sh*t felt like a movie. Smh i was able to walk away with minor bruises no major injuries thank you god !”
He also added that, “on top of that my trek bike was in the back my sh*t was broke i was more mad about that than my car man."
It would make sense for him to worry about his Trek Bike, because they sell for prices between $5,000 and $10,000. But his Cadillac Escalade will be even more expensive to fix. The luxury SUV comes with a starting price of $84,895 for the Premium Luxury trip, and it can go as high as $101,595 for the Premium Luxury Platinum or Sport Platinum models.
From the looks of it, he's lucky he walked away from the crash unharmed. However, Mustard didn’t give more details on the other car involved in the accident or what happened to the drunk driver.