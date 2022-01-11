2022 BMW X7 Is Not As Roomy, but Inspires More Confidence Than GM's Cadillac Escalade

The SUV segment is currently the most hotly contested automotive space. On the other hand, the luxury SUV market has been a European affair for the longest time. But not anymore, especially after the entry of solid U.S. contenders like GM’s Cadillac Escalade or Lincoln Navigator. So, how does the 2022 BMW X7 compare to the American 2022 Cadillac Escalade?
There’s a reason why German brand BMW takes a big slice of the luxury SUV space. It’s been in the automotive industry since 1933. They have perfected the art of luxury performance cars, and the 2022 BMW X7 is a perfect example of that success.
There are a few changes to the 2022 BMW X7. Enhanced Bluetooth, wireless charging (doesn’t come standard), powered sunshades for the second row. The new X7 also doesn’t offer its Dynamic Handling package or rear-wheel steering as individual options.
The X7 is a bold statement, and it defines status and privilege in the world of the affluent. It is the biggest car from the German manufacturer’s stable, with enough real estate to hold six seats spread among three rows. It might not come with a roomier cabin than the Escalade or the Mercedes-Benz GLS-class, but the 2022 X7 drives exceptionally.
The 2022 model comes with various powertrains, including 3a 35 HP inline-six, a twin-turbo 523 HP V8, and the 612 HP Alpina XB7 that delivers unrivaled performance. The Alpina XB7 is a tuned version of the V8 variant. All these versions are paired with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission.
The 523 HP 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 variant can do the 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds, compared to Escalade's 5.9-seconds.
The 2022 Cadillac Escalade, on the other hand, is the epitome of high tech and luxury from the GM stable. This boxy-shaped American SUV is a hothouse of fine leather, wood, and shiny metal trims.
It draws a lot of inspiration from the Escala Concept car but magnified it to massive proportions.
The 2022 variant comes with various tech features, including lane assist and departure warning, with the platinum trim featuring semi-autonomous driving.
Like the X7, the Escalade also comes with various powertrains, with the standard variant coming with a 6.2-liter V8. If you are looking for a less gas-hungry model, you can pick the inline-six, turbo-diesel 3.0-liter option.
Regardless of the engine, the Escalade rides phenomenally by luxury-car standards.
So, how does the 2022 X7 compare to the Escalade? Well, it doesn’t have as much interior room as the Escalade, but underneath the hood, this German luxury SUV inspires confidence - regardless of its size.
