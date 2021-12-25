Trek's 2022 Powerfly FS 4 May Be the All-Rounder E-Bike We've Been Looking For

Folks, the trinket you have before you is known as the Powerfly FS 4, obviously the 2022 version. It's a full suspension e-MTB that looks like it may just be able to serve more than one purpose. Why do I say this? Well, autoevolution recently featured another Powerfly e-bike, FS 9 Equipped, an MTB that looked like it was ready to rock grocery shopping like never before.
Since both bikes utilize a similar frame geometry and design, possibly even components, there really isn't anything stopping you from turning your FS 4 into an FS 4 "Equipped." Time to find out what makes this wonder so special.
One issue with e-bikes is that they can cost an arm and a leg to purchase. Well, the FS 4 doesn't seem to be an exception to that rule as it features an MSRP of 4,750 USD (4,194 EUR at current exchange rates), minus a penny. but before you walk away from this little story, stick around for a few more minutes; maybe you'll reach a different conclusion.
To kick things off, Trek sets all components upon a frame completed from Alpha Platinum Aluminum. This is some of Trek's best aluminum, and all together, FS 4 comes in with an average weight of 54.74 lbs (24.84 kg).
is equipped with an SR Suntour Edge R with 190 mm (7.48 in) x 45 mm (1.77 in).
At the front of FS 4, you'll find an SR Suntour XCR 34 with hydraulic lockout, 41 mm (1.61 in) offset, and 100 mm (3.93 in) of travel, if and only if you're riding an XS or S size. If you opt for a size M bike or larger, 120 mm (4.72 in) of fork travel will be found.
Electric capabilities of this bike are brought forth by Bosch. The integrated removable battery is a PowerTube with 500 Wh of juice and powers a Performance CX min-mounted motor with 85 Nm (62.7 lb-ft) of torque and an assisted top speed of 20 mph (32 kph). Anything beyond that is all you.
Making sure everything is in line and running smoothly, Shimano makes its appearance and completes the rest of the drivetrain. Whether you like it or not, a mostly Deore setup is found and tuned to 10 speeds with an 11-46 T cassette. Don't like the Deore? Look into a better drivetrain for not too much cash. Trek mentions Tektro and 203 mm (8 in) rotors for braking.
bringing some extra clearance for taking a walk on the wilder side.
Earlier I mentioned that you could quickly transform FS 4 into a bike similar to the Equipped. Well, with the inclusion of fender and rack mounts FS 4 features, that dream is just a few nuts and bolts away from happening, and that means owning an e-bike that can really go the distance. It shouldn't cost too much to add on those few extra components, either.
Like all other bikes to come out of Trek warehouses, FS 4, too, carries a history that officially dates back to 1975. Even now, if you turn on your TV to a cycling channel, chances are you'll see a Trek Bike in the next minute or so.
While reading about this bike may not give you the best insight into how it'll feel under your feet, I'm sure you can test ride one if you head down to a local dealership. But be warned, it may be love at first touch.
Since both bikes utilize a similar frame geometry and design, possibly even components, there really isn't anything stopping you from turning your FS 4 into an FS 4 "Equipped." Time to find out what makes this wonder so special.
One issue with e-bikes is that they can cost an arm and a leg to purchase. Well, the FS 4 doesn't seem to be an exception to that rule as it features an MSRP of 4,750 USD (4,194 EUR at current exchange rates), minus a penny. but before you walk away from this little story, stick around for a few more minutes; maybe you'll reach a different conclusion.
To kick things off, Trek sets all components upon a frame completed from Alpha Platinum Aluminum. This is some of Trek's best aluminum, and all together, FS 4 comes in with an average weight of 54.74 lbs (24.84 kg).
is equipped with an SR Suntour Edge R with 190 mm (7.48 in) x 45 mm (1.77 in).
At the front of FS 4, you'll find an SR Suntour XCR 34 with hydraulic lockout, 41 mm (1.61 in) offset, and 100 mm (3.93 in) of travel, if and only if you're riding an XS or S size. If you opt for a size M bike or larger, 120 mm (4.72 in) of fork travel will be found.
Electric capabilities of this bike are brought forth by Bosch. The integrated removable battery is a PowerTube with 500 Wh of juice and powers a Performance CX min-mounted motor with 85 Nm (62.7 lb-ft) of torque and an assisted top speed of 20 mph (32 kph). Anything beyond that is all you.
Making sure everything is in line and running smoothly, Shimano makes its appearance and completes the rest of the drivetrain. Whether you like it or not, a mostly Deore setup is found and tuned to 10 speeds with an 11-46 T cassette. Don't like the Deore? Look into a better drivetrain for not too much cash. Trek mentions Tektro and 203 mm (8 in) rotors for braking.
bringing some extra clearance for taking a walk on the wilder side.
Earlier I mentioned that you could quickly transform FS 4 into a bike similar to the Equipped. Well, with the inclusion of fender and rack mounts FS 4 features, that dream is just a few nuts and bolts away from happening, and that means owning an e-bike that can really go the distance. It shouldn't cost too much to add on those few extra components, either.
Like all other bikes to come out of Trek warehouses, FS 4, too, carries a history that officially dates back to 1975. Even now, if you turn on your TV to a cycling channel, chances are you'll see a Trek Bike in the next minute or so.
While reading about this bike may not give you the best insight into how it'll feel under your feet, I'm sure you can test ride one if you head down to a local dealership. But be warned, it may be love at first touch.