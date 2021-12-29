YK Osiris Reveals Someone Broke Into His Cadillac Escalade ESV, Stole $5K Worth of Clothes

This year will be over in a few days, but YK Osiris is not having the best of times. After he'd lost a very expensive earring recently, car thieves broke into his Cadillac Escalade ESV and stole $5,000 worth of clothes, damaging some of its windows.
YK Osiris, on his real name Osiris Jahkail Williams, has been given quite a headache lately. His 2021 isn’t going the way he expected it. The singer hopped on his Instagram Story to share that someone broke into his car, and the thieves left with a few thousand dollars worth of clothes.
Osiris shared a short video of the aftermath of the theft via his Instagram Stories, posting a video of his black Cadillac SUV, showing several of its windows smashed, as well as a photo of the breached vehicle with the caption, “Damn.”
“Man, these [men] want to break in my shit,” YK says on the video. “Y’all dumb, man. Y’all so dumb y’all took like five thousand worth of clothes. Come on, man. Y’all playas, baby. We playas. What you breaking into my car for?”
With a starting price of around $80,000, the Cadillac Escalade ESV needs some repairs after the theft. However, the singer doesn’t seem too bothered. In a separate Story, he shrugged it off by writing, “I’m not even mad but damn lol. ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS BIG BRO.'”
But this isn’t a very happy time for him, because, just last week, he lost an earring that was part of a set he paid $325,000 for. He then offered a $60,000 reward to get it back. “I really lost one of my earrings I’m sick,” he wrote in a series of Instagram Stories. “Please if anybody find my other earring can you return them please. I’m never getting another pair again I can’t believe this shit.”
So, I guess we can see which item he cares for most.
