GM Recalls Full-Size SUVs Over Supplier Manufacturing Issue

Redesigned for the 2021 model year with T1XX underpinnings from the Silverado and Sierra half-ton pickups, the full-size lineup of GM utility vehicles has been recalled once again. On this occasion, certain 2021 SUVs are called back over rear-wheel driveshaft assemblies that are prone to fail.
The supplier, namely Tsubaki Nakashima Georgia, informed General Motors that certain assemblies may have been manufactured with recirculating balls that were not properly heat treated by a tier-2 supplier.
A quality engineer from TNG submitted a report through the automaker’s Speak Up for Safety process on October 5th according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. General Motors worked with Tsubaki Nakashima Georgia during October and November 2021 to evaluate the potential effects of the aforementioned condition, and plainly enough, GM and TNG have noted long-term durability concerns.
Constructed from steel, the recirculating balls may deform over time, resulting in noise and vibration. This problem may also lead to a seized driveshaft assembly, resulting in the complete loss of rear-wheel drive.
The tier-2 supplier’s equipment failure was corrected on June 4th last year, and subsequent components are said to have been properly heat-treated. As for General Motors, vehicles produced after October 4th were fitted with the rectified assemblies. Dealers have already been informed of the callback while customers can expect a letter from General Motors on March 14th.
A grand total of 1,789 utility vehicles are called back, all of them 2021 models. The list begins with precisely 196 units of the Cadillac Escalade, continues with 909 units of the Chevrolet Tahoe, 209 units of the Suburban, and ends with 475 units of the GMC Yukon with both wheelbase options.
Capable of seating up to eight souls, the Chevy Tahoe is the most affordable of the lot at $49,700 for the 2022 model year at press time. At the other end of the spectrum, the most affordable Caddy Escalade retails from $76,295.
A quality engineer from TNG submitted a report through the automaker’s Speak Up for Safety process on October 5th according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. General Motors worked with Tsubaki Nakashima Georgia during October and November 2021 to evaluate the potential effects of the aforementioned condition, and plainly enough, GM and TNG have noted long-term durability concerns.
Constructed from steel, the recirculating balls may deform over time, resulting in noise and vibration. This problem may also lead to a seized driveshaft assembly, resulting in the complete loss of rear-wheel drive.
The tier-2 supplier’s equipment failure was corrected on June 4th last year, and subsequent components are said to have been properly heat-treated. As for General Motors, vehicles produced after October 4th were fitted with the rectified assemblies. Dealers have already been informed of the callback while customers can expect a letter from General Motors on March 14th.
A grand total of 1,789 utility vehicles are called back, all of them 2021 models. The list begins with precisely 196 units of the Cadillac Escalade, continues with 909 units of the Chevrolet Tahoe, 209 units of the Suburban, and ends with 475 units of the GMC Yukon with both wheelbase options.
Capable of seating up to eight souls, the Chevy Tahoe is the most affordable of the lot at $49,700 for the 2022 model year at press time. At the other end of the spectrum, the most affordable Caddy Escalade retails from $76,295.