Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban Get a New 10-Speed Automatic for 2022

Chevrolet Tahoe and its bigger brother, the Suburban, got their all-new fifth-generation a year ago and were updated with a broad range of changes for the 2022 model year. There was one little change that Chevrolet forgot to detail, and it concerns the 10-speed automatic transmission on gasoline V8 versions of the cars.
More specifically, both models, as well as their GMC-branded siblings, the Yukon/Yukon XL, will get an improved automatic transmission. This will still be a 10-speed auto, but with a revised control module that will support remote updating. The new unit carries GM’s Regular Production Option (RPO) code MHS, as opposed to the MQC of the last 2021 model.
Not all engine options will benefit from the update, but only the gasoline V8 engines with 5.3-liter (L84) and 6.2-liter (L87) capacity. Meanwhile, the 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax diesel engine will continue with the 10-speed automatic from the 2021 model year.
The information was brought to our attention by GM Authority, which cites a Chevrolet communications rep as saying the new gearbox will benefit from OTA updates in the future. The change also “allows manufacturing and dealer teams to more easily align the specific calibration needed for the transmission.” The new automatic also features controlled overdrive and a Traction Select System with specific tow/haul settings.
Over-the-air update capability is important, as it allows Chevrolet to remotely improve or fine-tune the transmission control software. Most of GM’s newest vehicles are built on the Vehicle Intelligence Platform/Global B architectures, which enable OTA updates for the infotainment system, chassis, powertrain, drivetrain, and other important components.
As we already reported, Chevy’s Tahoe/Suburban were readied for the 2022 model year with more standard equipment, new infotainment options with Google integration as well as advanced assistance systems. Finally, both models flaunt new exterior colors like Evergreen Gray Metallic, Auburn Metallic, and Dark Ash Metallic.
Not all engine options will benefit from the update, but only the gasoline V8 engines with 5.3-liter (L84) and 6.2-liter (L87) capacity. Meanwhile, the 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax diesel engine will continue with the 10-speed automatic from the 2021 model year.
The information was brought to our attention by GM Authority, which cites a Chevrolet communications rep as saying the new gearbox will benefit from OTA updates in the future. The change also “allows manufacturing and dealer teams to more easily align the specific calibration needed for the transmission.” The new automatic also features controlled overdrive and a Traction Select System with specific tow/haul settings.
Over-the-air update capability is important, as it allows Chevrolet to remotely improve or fine-tune the transmission control software. Most of GM’s newest vehicles are built on the Vehicle Intelligence Platform/Global B architectures, which enable OTA updates for the infotainment system, chassis, powertrain, drivetrain, and other important components.
As we already reported, Chevy’s Tahoe/Suburban were readied for the 2022 model year with more standard equipment, new infotainment options with Google integration as well as advanced assistance systems. Finally, both models flaunt new exterior colors like Evergreen Gray Metallic, Auburn Metallic, and Dark Ash Metallic.