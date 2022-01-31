GM Is Testing a New Order Tracking Program for Chevrolet Corvette Customers

Many customers who ordered a Chevy Corvette were frustrated with the current GM’s vehicle tracking system. A new tracking system is being tested for those who placed their order starting last December. If it proves successful, it will become available for other brands and vehicles in GM’s vast portfolio.
The Chevrolet Corvette is a poster model for GM and this means the continued delays that marred the mid-engine sports car did not go well in Detroit. GM is trying to address customers’ complaints of not having enough information on their order’s progress with a new order tracking program. This is an email-based notification system that keeps the customer up to date with their car’s progress throughout the Chevrolet production and delivery chain.
According to GM Authority, more than 650 Corvette customers have been enrolled in the program. This is in the pilot phase at the moment but will be extended to more brands and models if it proves successful. For now, only those who placed an order for a C8 Stingray starting last December were enrolled in the program, but those who will order a Corvette Z06 will also benefit at a later time. Sadly, the orders placed before December 6th, 2021, will not benefit from the new system.
The new tracker involves a highly personalized set of six emails that leads customers through several stages of the production and delivery process. These emails are triggered by events like order acceptance, order broadcast in GM's system, build complete, arrival at the delivery center, and delivery to the dealer. While this is not as good as a live progress tracker, it still offers a lot more details and even an estimated delivery date in the final phases.
The new order tracking system is of utmost importance in a world where vehicle orders take a long time to complete and production is affected by supply chain glitches and manufacturing problems. A couple of years ago it was unheard of to wait up to four years for your car to complete, as most of the time a vehicle was delivered right away from the existing inventory. This prompts for more up-to-date tracking systems to keep the customers entertained while waiting for their dream ride.
