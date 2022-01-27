2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Comes With Special Aero Strakes To Improve Aerodynamics

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will soon enter production at the Bowling Green assembly plant and we’re still grasping the many improvements it brings over the regular C8 Stingray. As you’d expect from a performance vehicle, it comes with advanced aerodynamics, as you could see from the first pictures of the car. Now there seems to be more to it than the special high wing that adorns the back of the Z06.
A little more than 100 days are left until the Corvette Z06 enters volume production and we already know the sportscar will be available in three versions. Each of them features a different aerodynamics package, with the most advanced setup reserved for the top-of-the-line Z06/Z07 version. This includes underbody aero strakes that are unique to this version, but we couldn’t find pictures of them until now.
Apart from the aero strakes, the Z07 version also shares the front canards/dive planes, side rockers, and the two-pedestal high wing with the regular Z06 featuring the Aero Package.
There are four aero strakes under the body of the Corvette Z06, each one about five feet in length. They work to remove the air from under the car, reducing the air pressure and increasing road-holding, with virtually no drag penalty. Vehicle Performance Manager Alex MacDonald described the aero strakes as “starting out at the front about 1-inch apart from each other, on opposite sides of the centerline, and working back to the sides of the car to exit about the mid-door.”
Although we know what they are and how they work, we only now see them in all of their glory, thanks to MidEngineCorvetteForum member ReddyZ06, who became personal with the car at a Barrett-Jackson event this week. They were all taken “from just outside of and under the rocker panel inward toward the car centerline.” As other users on the forum mention, these are the best pictures yet of the elusive aero strakes on the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06.
Although we’re still months away from the volume production, the first Corvette Z06 unit is already in Scottsdale in wait for the customary Barrett-Jackson auction on January 29. As with other special vehicles in recent history, the first Corvette Z06 will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to charity.
