2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Comes With Special Aero Strakes To Improve Aerodynamics

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will soon enter production at the Bowling Green assembly plant and we’re still grasping the many improvements it brings over the regular C8 Stingray. As you’d expect from a performance vehicle, it comes with advanced aerodynamics, as you could see from the first pictures of the car. Now there seems to be more to it than the special high wing that adorns the back of the Z06.

15 photos