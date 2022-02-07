Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 37, Gets a Cadillac Escalade as Birthday Present

We might casually wonder what the world’s richest men and women buy as presents for their equally-rich friends and family, but for someone like Georgina Rodriguez, the struggle is real. The answer, in her case, is that you can never go wrong with a car.
Georgina Rodriguez is, if you don’t know, the long-time partner of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. She describes herself as “Vividora de la Vida, Soñadora de los Sueños,” which translates to “liver of life, dreamer of dreams,” and she’s recently transitioned to reality TV, thanks to the Netflix docuseries I Am Georgina. She is also tasked with finding the perfect birthday present for the man who literally has everything he could possibly ever want.
This year, as Ronaldo turned 37, Georgina resorted to an already-tested birthday present, a brand new car. Since she’s pregnant with twins and the couple share custody of four other kids, this year, she’s chosen something a bit more family-friendly, though still on the luxurious side – as one would expect from someone whose car collection is the stuff of automotive dreams.
A brand new Cadillac Escalade was waiting for Ronaldo in the couple’s driveway on the big day. As these things go, Georgina filmed the moment and posted it to social media, along with a message in which she expresses her love and admiration for the star. Ronaldo’s reaction seems subdued, but the kids got to try out the new car as well, and they clearly loved it.
Granted, it takes a lot to inspire Ronaldo when it comes to new rides. As shown on the debut of Georgina’s reality series, the couple’s Madrid pad alone is home to an impressive fleet, including a Bugatti Chiron and a Veyron, a McLaren Senna and an MP4-12C, a Ferrari 599 GTO, Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and a Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus, and a Lamborghini Aventador, to name just a few. The G 63 Brabus was also a present from Georgina, back in 2020.
This year, the winning ticket was a bigger car for the entire family to fit in. Family is very important to this superstar slash car collector, as he noted in his own IG post: “Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it.”
