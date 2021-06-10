Former NFL Star Calls Out Dim-Witted Thieves Who Thrashed His McLaren 720S

While some National Football League athletes like to fully customize the cars they drive, others keep things simple and go for the visually arresting combination of a bright paintwork and a luxury supercar body. That is the case of former Carolina Panthers’ star linebacker Thomas Antonio Davis Sr., although there’s also reason to say his choice of wheels attracted the worst kind of attention.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s office in Monroe, North Caroline, deputies were called to the former NFL star’s house on a suspected robbery case on Tuesday, June 8th. Apparently, during the night, two thieves (the police are yet to identify the suspected young men) broke into the residence, which is in a gated community, and sifted through the cars and belongings in the driveway and garage.
In the end, they decided to make off with one of his luxury vehicles, a very bright McLaren 720S riding on a cool set of black Forgiato wheels. But, as it turns out, he’s probably entitled to lash out on social media and call them “idiots” because the thieves didn’t get too far away.
Instead, a neighbor called the Davis family after the stolen vehicle was crashed less than a mile (1.6 km) away from the trespassed residence. The damage, as shown in the social media posts shared by Davis, is quite substantial.
It’s also interesting to note that police detectives believe the accident occurred because the driver wasn’t quite a master behind the steering wheel and possibly crashed into none other than the team’s getaway vehicle!
Now, Thomas Davis Sr. has naturally called the assistance of his social media followers to try to help the authorities identify the perpetrators. Unfortunately, the recovered vehicle will probably need extensive attention to return in peak form—unless the insurance company doesn’t write off this supercar as a total loss, considering the state in which it was found.
