Odell Beckham Jr’s Urus Was Super Bowl Ready, Paid Respects to Kobe Bryant Before Big Game

We first showed you Odell Beckham Jr’s custom Lamborghini Urus back in December of last year, a car he had customized back when he was still playing for the Cleveland Browns. Alas, OBJ is now with the Rams and his Novitec-tuned Urus made the trip to Los Angeles with him.
The star wideout entrusted Dreamworks Motorsports with the customization of his Urus, as he did in the past with several other luxury cars, such as his Dawg Pound Orange Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which by the way features a chrome figurine of the player performing his famous one-hand catch against the Dallas Cowboys from 2014 – in place of the vehicle’s Spirit of Ecstasy sculpture.
Anyway, back to his Urus, it’s a truly spectacular machine, boasting a full Novitec widebody kit, to go with a forged carbon fiber hood, matte white wrap, blue and black accents, tinted windows, an Armytrix exhaust system with sport cats, 24-inch staggered Velos wheels in Satin Blue and a lowered suspension.
The car also packs more power than stock, where the 4.0-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine now produces 900 horses instead of its usual 641 hp.
Other custom highlights include the blue Alcantara interior with a starlight headliner (it has 2,000 fiber optic stars), plus all the bespoke logos on the hood and decklid, as well as OBJ’s brand logo on various other surfaces.
Now, prior to yesterday’s Super Bowl, where OBJ’s Rams met up with the Cincinnati Bengals, this Urus appears to have been taken out for a small photoshoot, with at least one location being extremely meaningful to sports fans from the Los Angeles area – Kobe Bryant’s mural near Staples Center.
Another image features a Jordan brand basketball sneaker in LA Rams colors, sitting pretty inside the Urus’ trunk.
By the way, we’d rather not talk about the game itself just yet (Super Bowl LVI), in case some of you haven’t had a chance to see it and you’ve been trying to avoid spoilers all day.
Anyway, back to his Urus, it’s a truly spectacular machine, boasting a full Novitec widebody kit, to go with a forged carbon fiber hood, matte white wrap, blue and black accents, tinted windows, an Armytrix exhaust system with sport cats, 24-inch staggered Velos wheels in Satin Blue and a lowered suspension.
The car also packs more power than stock, where the 4.0-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine now produces 900 horses instead of its usual 641 hp.
Other custom highlights include the blue Alcantara interior with a starlight headliner (it has 2,000 fiber optic stars), plus all the bespoke logos on the hood and decklid, as well as OBJ’s brand logo on various other surfaces.
Now, prior to yesterday’s Super Bowl, where OBJ’s Rams met up with the Cincinnati Bengals, this Urus appears to have been taken out for a small photoshoot, with at least one location being extremely meaningful to sports fans from the Los Angeles area – Kobe Bryant’s mural near Staples Center.
Another image features a Jordan brand basketball sneaker in LA Rams colors, sitting pretty inside the Urus’ trunk.
By the way, we’d rather not talk about the game itself just yet (Super Bowl LVI), in case some of you haven’t had a chance to see it and you’ve been trying to avoid spoilers all day.