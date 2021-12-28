Lambo Urus “Wagon” Feels Like a Slammed CGI Exercise of Super Grocery Getting

This month Lamborghini celebrated an important milestone: four years since the introduction of its Urus “super-SUV.” Better not rest on the laurels, though, because the competition is not sleeping either.
The Sant’Agata Bolognese high-riding thoroughbred, a very distant spiritual successor to the company’s tough “Rambo Lambo” LM002, has had a great run so far. Beloved by the one percenter folk and the general public alike, Lambo’s Urus has also been without proper competition.
That is about to change if models such as Aston Martin’s DBX or Ferrari’s upcoming Purosangue will be allowed to have a saying. So, perhaps Lamborghini would do well to prepare itself thoroughly for the incoming sales battles. And maybe not just with a run-of-the-mill facelift update, but with a series expansion.
Right now, a virtual artist is digitally testing the waters. With a Lamborghini Urus “Wagon” version that adds practicality without sacrificing the sportiness. Only the high-riding allure, of course. Which, by the way, is not always adamant in real life as well – given certain custom builds that end up making the Urus seem like a blown-out widebody hot hatchback.
Of course, at this point, a grocery getting-focused Lambo Urus is merely wishful thinking. One that comes with both stretched and slammed proportions. As such, the virtual artist behind the superrenderscars account on social media has digitally solved the rear interior space issue that some taller people might have faced in the hunching real-world Urus.
Naturally, with station wagons on a continued decline in the face of crossover, SUV, and truck adversity, one has to wonder if such a body style would even make sense. Probably not, since crossovers (even fast ones like this Lambo SUV) already share a lot of the practical traits of traditional station wagons. Besides, if anyone wants a fast VAG grocery-getter, there is always the option to buy an Audi RS 6 Avant, right?
