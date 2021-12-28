2024 Toyota FJ Cruiser Digitally Gives Jeeps and Broncos a Neo-Retro-Styled Fight

One of the most hyped vehicles over the past couple of years, Ford’s reinvented sixth-generation Bronco, is putting pressure on the American king of retro-styled off-road SUVs. But Jeep and its Blue Oval foe should not make this an exclusive battle.
Many felt that even after Jeep introduced the JL generation of its legendary Wrangler the company was a bit resting on its hard-earned off-road laurels. But it was probably just catching its breath in preparation for the impending arrival of Ford’s 2021 Bronco.
Now the automakers are duking it out with stuff like the Wrangler Rubicon 392 or the upcoming Bronco R. Logic tells us they’re so far advanced in this narrow niche that few rivals might dare to compete against them. But there is one company that might have had a saying in this brewing war.
That would have been Toyota, but only if the Japanese head honchos resolved to bring back the retro-styled FJ Cruiser for another attempt at SUV glory. Sure, they might have already decided the Wrangler – Bronco fight should be left alone if we are to judge by the hints provided by the Compact Cruiser EV and its downsized dimensions compared to the 2006 Toyota FJ Cruiser.
But that does not mean one cannot dream about a muddy/sandy/rock crawling “wrestling match” between Jeep’s Wrangler, Blue Oval’s Bronco, and a reborn Toyota FJ Cruiser. For now, a virtual artist is presenting us solely with the vision of a potential new-generation successor for the 2024 model year. The three-way battle we have to imagine for ourselves.
Philippines-based pixel master Enoch Gabriel Gonzalez, known as enochgonzalesdesigns on social media, wants to give Toyota fans “a breath of fresh air.” We agree that we need one, especially when the whirlwind comes courtesy of a virtual FJ Cruiser that can easily strip down and get rid of “excess luggage,” such as the front and rear doors.
Given how things are going on across the automotive industry, with the chip shortage and all, it’s possible that even if this reinvented FJ Cruiser was not merely wishful thinking, we still would not get it for the 2024 model year. And probably not with an ICE powertrain setup, anyway.
