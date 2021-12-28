Honda S2000 Digitally Brought Back From the Dead With New-Gen Civic's Soul

More than 12 years have passed since Honda pulled the plug on the S2000, and a new generation isn’t on the agenda in the foreseeable future. That’s despite the constant rumors about the revival of the iconic nameplate.
Still, if it were to happen, then the modern-day Honda S2000 will likely pack an electrified and/or a battery-electric powertrain. That would be the logical approach, mixed with rear-wheel drive, and perhaps a stick shift in the former offering, reminiscent of the original.
However, the one pictured in our image gallery is neither electric/electrified nor tail-happy, as it actually builds on the new-gen Honda Civic. Spdesignsest used the cues of the compact model to give birth to the rendering that portrays the sports car with a long hood, bigger headlights with integrated DRLs, cleaner nose, and an open-top view of the sky above the passenger compartment.
Things such as the front bumper, doors, side skirts, and several lines are shared with the latest Civic, and so are the side mirror casings, wheels, and taillights by the looks of it. Truth be told, it’s not a bad design at all, but the construction doesn’t do justice to the original model, as nobody (or almost nobody) would want their S2000 with front-wheel drive, like the Civic, even if it would, in theory, share its engine and other bits with the upcoming Type R.
The hot hatch will be shown in prototype form at next month’s Tokyo Auto Salon, hosted between January 14 and 16, 2022, prior to its official unveiling scheduled for a few months later. It will feature a 2.0-liter turbo-four, hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox, and should launch with around 300 horsepower or perhaps slightly more, in addition to a re-tuned chassis, bigger brakes, more aggressive looks, and a few upgrades inside.
