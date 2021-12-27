Odell Beckham Jr Owns This Sick 900-HP Lamborghini Urus With a Blue Alcantara Interior

Pro athletes don’t get a lot flashier than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, whose cars have stood out in a crowd ever since his days with the NY Giants. One of his prized possessions is a fully customized Lamborghini Urus SUV, modified by Dreamworks Motorsports not only inside and out, but also performance-wise.
Let’s start with the exterior though. First, judging by the images (some taken in front of the Cleveland Browns practice facility), he had this car modified back when he was still with the Browns, which to be fair was relatively recently. Beckham only signed with the Rams a little over a month ago.
First, the aftermarket specialist removed pretty much every single interior piece in order to cover up the cabin in blue Alcantara and leather. Various trim elements were also painted blue, and a starlight headliner was added with 2,000 fiber optic stars and a hand-laid Lamborghini hexagon pattern for the shooting stars.
For the exterior, a full Novitec widebody kit was installed, to go with a forged carbon fiber hood, matte white wrap with gloss white, blue and black accents, tinted windows, Armytrix exhaust system with sport cats, 24-inch staggered Velos wheels (refinished in Satin Blue), plus a suspension lowering package.
According to the tuner, this Urus’ 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine now produces 900 horsepower, instead of its usual 641 hp (650 ps), which is probably why a K40 radar detector with laser protection was also added.
Last but not least, the SUV comes with bespoke logos for the hood badge and rear decklid, as well as Beckham Jr’s personal logo on various surfaces.
Since signing with the Rams, OBJ has been performing well (certainly much better than with the Browns, who rarely even played him this season) and is on his way to making the playoffs.
